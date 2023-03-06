Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said average Canadians are those who make Canada great.
“If you want to see greatness, don’t look up,” said Poilievre in a video from his London, ON, rally.
“Look around you.”
Poilievre said people will see it in the oil-stained shirt of the mechanic who can dismantle and assemble an engine. He added people will see it in the hands of the farmer who has to understand weather, soil, and commodity prices to grow food.
The Conservative leader went on to say an extraordinary person is the server who can serve 15 tough customers at the same time. He said the police officer who dodges bullets by day and tucks his children in at night is extraordinary.
Poilievre said this is “the goodness, the greatness, and even the genius of the common people.” He said common people strive for the purpose of their common home.
Canada’s common home is the House of Commons. It is green because the first commoners met in English fields and over 800 years, they wrestled power away from the ruling class, he said.
Poilievre said Conservative MPs have to remember what the Canadian government has forgot. He said it is “the common people who are masters in this land.”
Poilievre concluded by reciting former prime minister John Diefenbaker’s remarks about free Canadians.
“This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold and for all of mankind.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
I'm not sure which jurisdiction Peter P is referring to where "police officer who dodges bullets by day", perhaps lower main land BC? Peter might consider going for a "Ride Along" that is if they still allow folks to do ride along.
That said I did a ride along some years back where the officer I was with arrested a bad guy, after a bit of a struggle... yes the bad guy had a knife.
The very next thing we did was return a stolen skate board to its teenage owner, then dove to the teenagers' home who stole the skate board to mentor the young man that stealing is not nice.
In short you never know what just happened to the officer who just pulled you over... so be nice!
What a bunch of baloony! Pierre Poilievre is as phoney as a three dollar bill. When will the WS ask Mr Poilievre about Switch Health? He profiteered off the suffering of Canadians just like the rest of these scumbags. All the parties were involved. They all got their slice of the cake and he is no different then the rest. Now he wants to wrap himself in the flag like he is some kind of a Patriot. What a disgusting individual I must say. At least Trudeau is honest about being a scumbag.
