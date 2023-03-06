Pierre Poilievre

If people want to see greatness, do not look up — look around. 

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said average Canadians are those who make Canada great. 

“If you want to see greatness, don’t look up,” said Poilievre in a video from his London, ON, rally. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

guest688
guest688

I'm not sure which jurisdiction Peter P is referring to where "police officer who dodges bullets by day", perhaps lower main land BC? Peter might consider going for a "Ride Along" that is if they still allow folks to do ride along.

That said I did a ride along some years back where the officer I was with arrested a bad guy, after a bit of a struggle... yes the bad guy had a knife.

The very next thing we did was return a stolen skate board to its teenage owner, then dove to the teenagers' home who stole the skate board to mentor the young man that stealing is not nice.

In short you never know what just happened to the officer who just pulled you over... so be nice!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

What a bunch of baloony! Pierre Poilievre is as phoney as a three dollar bill. When will the WS ask Mr Poilievre about Switch Health? He profiteered off the suffering of Canadians just like the rest of these scumbags. All the parties were involved. They all got their slice of the cake and he is no different then the rest. Now he wants to wrap himself in the flag like he is some kind of a Patriot. What a disgusting individual I must say. At least Trudeau is honest about being a scumbag.

