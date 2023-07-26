Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet announcement by suggesting that Trudeau should have fired himself.
“The one minister who was responsible for these failures didn't get moved and that minister is Justin Trudeau. After eight years of Justin Trudeau, everything costs more,” Poilievre told reporters.
“He's doubled our national debt, printed money and caused the worst inflation in a generation.”
“Today, by firing or moving most of his cabinet. Trudeau has admitted that after eight years of inflationary spending that has exploded the cost of living,” said Poilievre.
“Eight years of carbon taxes that drive up your gas, heat, and groceries. Eight years of catch-and-release policies that make our streets dangerous and eight years of doubling the cost of housing. His government is a failure.”
Poilievre continued to hammer the Trudeau government for the carbon tax, which continue to rise.
“After eight years of Trudeau, his carbon tax is rising,” said Poilievre.
“At 14 cents a litre, it already makes gas, heat, and groceries more expensive and kills jobs. Now, he wants to quadruple it to 61 cents a litre, which will mean many people will have to turn off the heat in the wintertime in towns like Timmins, where it gets cold and they have no choice but to heat their homes.”
Poilievre pointed out that the carbon tax affects the entire food ecosystem, which causes food inflation.
“Some people will go hungry because when you tax the fuel of the farmer who makes the food and the trucker who ships the food, you tax the food itself,” said Poilievre.
“These costs are falling on the backs of the working poor and our seniors who can't afford to pay.”
Poilievre stated that Trudeau continues to increase taxes, which penalizes hard work.
“And after eight years, hard work no longer pays,” said Poilievre.
“You make it and Trudeau takes it, with higher taxes that punish hard work.”
Poilievre pointed out that the Bank of Canada's interest rates rose faster in the last 18 months than ever before.
“His massive deficits caused an inflationary spiral that forced the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates to 20 times higher than they were just 18 months ago,” said Poilievre.
“The fastest and most violent increase in interest rates in the history of the Bank of Canada have happened since Trudeau promised low rates.”
Poilievre pointed to tent cities as an example of Trudeau’s failed policies.
“Eight years of Trudeau that has led many to despair in tent cities,” said Poilievre.
“This is a new problem in Canada. We didn't have tent cities eight years ago, at least not in very many places. Now every town, every major city has a place where people now live in tents where crime, chaos, drugs, and disorder is worse than ever.”
Poilievre said he wants to prevent repeat violent offenders from benefiting from Trudeau’s catch-and-release policies, as they affect everyone’s safety, including in tent cities.
“And that is made worse by Trudeau’s catch and release policies that allow repeat violent offenders, some of them guilty of hundreds of crimes, to get back on the streets within hours of being arrested,” said Poilievre.
Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Foundation, tweeted out the massive increased cost of Trudeau’s cabinet, which has risen to $11,310,400 from $7,759,800 in 2015.
Total (salary) cost of Trudeau's cabinet announced today = $11,310,400Cost 2021 = $10,802,600Cost 2019 = $9,876,200Cost 2015 = $7,759,800More ministers with bigger salaries explains higher cost since original 2015 cabinet.
