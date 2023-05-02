The Conservative MP, who had his family threatened by China, was at the centre of debate in Question Period on Tuesday as the opposition parties questioned the Trudeau government’s handling of the matter.
“The government knew that an agent from Beijing had organized to threaten the family of a member of Canada's Parliament because of a vote in the House of Commons. The government knew this,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
“They [Liberal government] allowed them to continue to threaten the family of the member and other Canadians of Chinese origin and why did the prime minister not act?”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded “That's simply false. And it's irresponsible to suggest that our government would have sat on information like that.”
Poilievre asked why the Trudeau government sat on the information without sharing the information with Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington—Halton Hills, ON).
“Two years ago, in July 2021, the government had a CSIS document showing that an agent for the dictatorship in Beijing was arranging to sanction and punish the family of a Canadian MP because of how he voted on the floor of the House of Commons and yet for two years, his prime minister's government accredited the agent with diplomatic immunity, allowing him to abuse countless other Canadians of Chinese origin,” said Poilievre.
Trudeau did not answer the question and said “Our security agencies will continue to independently do this important work.”
“We knew two years ago, he [Chong] was being threatened because he stood up for human rights on the floor of this House of Commons,” said Poilievre.
“Normally, that would be a criminal offence for anyone to do, but this individual has immunity granted by this government. Has the prime minister taken away that immunity and kicked the diplomat out?”
After more non-answers from the Trudeau government, Poilievre continued with questions.
“Security officials have confirmed that whenever there was action to take, the opposition did absolutely nothing other than to hold a meeting with the MP after the information became public,” said Poilievre.
“He [Trudeau] wasn’t interested in protecting Canadians. He was interested in protecting his political reputation.”
Poilievre said “This individual can't be arrested because of diplomatic immunity granted [by] this government.”
“Something the prime minister could take away anytime he wants,” said Poilievre.
“Why is he keeping this agent in our country threatening our people?”
Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil—Chambly, QC) said that Canada is an “easy target” from the inaction of the Trudeau government.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, BC) is “disappointed” with the Trudeau government and wants MPs to be able to “vote their conscience.”
Singh called for a public inquiry to find out the “damage caused by inaction.”
Chong wants to know why the government did nothing with the information.
“When was the public safety minister or his office first made aware that a PRC [People’s Republic of China] diplomat Mr. Wei Zhao was targeting me or my family?” asked Chong.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton—Lawrence, ON) did not answer Chong’s question and called protecting MPs a “nonpartisan issue.”
Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman (Thornhill, ON) asked “When did he know?”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
I watched this at the gym. What a clown show federal politics is. Every question period is opposition asking questions, and liberals answering the question they wished the opposition asked. Nothing is ever accomplished, and being polite is the most important thing in the whole world. It's why this country is a joke and we are soon to be conquered by some outside power, most likely china
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.