Trudeau and Poilievre
Courtesy of CPAC

The Conservative MP, who had his family threatened by China, was at the centre of debate in Question Period on Tuesday as the opposition parties questioned the Trudeau government’s handling of the matter.

Michael Chong

“The government knew that an agent from Beijing had organized to threaten the family of a member of Canada's Parliament because of a vote in the House of Commons. The government knew this,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Marco Mendicino

Marco Mendicino 

(1) comment

dieraci13
dieraci13

I watched this at the gym. What a clown show federal politics is. Every question period is opposition asking questions, and liberals answering the question they wished the opposition asked. Nothing is ever accomplished, and being polite is the most important thing in the whole world. It's why this country is a joke and we are soon to be conquered by some outside power, most likely china

Report Add Reply

