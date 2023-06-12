Pierre Poilievre
Image courtesy of CBC

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre announced on Sunday that Conservative, New Democrat, and Bloc Quebecois MPs would discuss nominees for a public inquiry into Chinese election interference.

China

China

Poilievre emphasized the need for an independent judge to “get all the truth on the table” before the next federal election, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I smell a prorogue in the air.

john.lankers
john.lankers

That is a good possibility, Polievre's mentioning of Trudeau's sudden departure from WPG in 2001 went viral and his 'surprise visit' in Ukraine is only elevating the issue to an international level. Btw., isn't it odd that JT always goes into hiding when things get tough for him at home?

