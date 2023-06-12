Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre announced on Sunday that Conservative, New Democrat, and Bloc Quebecois MPs would discuss nominees for a public inquiry into Chinese election interference.
Poilievre emphasized the need for an independent judge to “get all the truth on the table” before the next federal election, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The last thing we need is for the truth to continue to be hidden in the next election so there’s no accountability, but worse yet, there could once again be foreign interference in the next election,” Poilievre told reporters.
“We need this public inquiry to be called immediately.”
“Are you concerned if there is a public inquiry convened, it could take years?” asked a reporter.
“It’s a good point,” replied Poilievre.
The prime minister “needs to call it right away,” said Poilievre.
“He needs to get someone who is job-ready and we need to have terms of reference that have tight timelines to have hearings occur as quickly as possible and get all the truth on the table before the next election.”
“Are you working with the New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois to come up with terms of reference for a public inquiry, timelines, a person you want to see heading that?” asked a reporter.
“Yes, yes and yes,” replied Poilievre.
“Have you started discussions with these parties?” asked a reporter.
“I will [be] reaching out early this week to talk with them about all of these things,” replied Poilievre.
“It’s what we have been asking for, for months now. Trudeau should have called this half a year ago, but he has been covering up the help he’s received from Beijing in multiple elections.”
“We want him to end the cover-up, call a public inquiry, and I will work with our opposition colleagues to make sure the person who fills that role is independent and unbiased in doing a thorough and public investigation,” said Poilievre.
“How will you know they’re independent?” asked a reporter.
“We want to make sure there are no ties to the Trudeau family, no relationship to the Beijing-financed Trudeau Foundation, no other compromising relationships with any foreign dictatorship,” replied Poilievre.
“Do you have any names?” asked a reporter.
“We are working on that right now,” replied Poilievre.
Voted Three Times
On March 2, March 23, and May 31, most MPs in the Commons, excluding the Liberal members, voted in favour of a public inquiry.
The House is set to adjourn for summer recess on Friday, June 23, which means MPs have nine sitting days to finalize the inquiry's terms.
On Friday, David Johnston, the prime minister's “special rapporteur” who had preemptively dismissed the need for a public inquiry, suddenly resigned.
Following the resignation, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Saturday that the cabinet is waiting for guidance from opposition parties.
“Make suggestions about who could lead this public inquiry,” LeBlanc told reporters.
“What would the terms of reference be? What do they see as the timeline?”
“Are you going to accept that then? Are you going to do it?” asked a reporter.
“We have to see who they are going to suggest,” replied LeBlanc.
“It sounds like you’re ready to call a public inquiry and you’re just talking about who is going to lead it,” said a reporter.
“No,” replied LeBlanc.
“I’m talking about terms of reference for that public inquiry.”
“At the end of June, if the opposition parties, for example, have not been able to agree among themselves — that was the NDP motion they all voted in favour of — maybe they can get together, the three opposition party leaders, and come up with a suggestion of specific individuals, terms of reference, answer exactly the kind of questions you put forward around a timeline,” said LeBlanc.
“We’re prepared as a government to support a public process.”
