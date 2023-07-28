Regina Tent City
Image courtesy of CBC

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is getting ready to remove a group of homeless people who have set up a tent city in the Regina City Hall courtyard.

The police warned the people, who refused to leave, they might use pepper spray if they did not willingly remove themselves.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I like blaming all our problems on Trudeau's policies, but blame won't fix anything. First, find out, who these people are and why they ended up there. There will be many stories. Some can be helped, others a lost cause and some transients. Since these people need a place to live, and all we hear about is a housing shortage, they are creating some housing. Shelters and hostels are usually filled up, and for some reason, they aren't safe. I suggest that a decent plot of land be assigned for tent city, with rules, responsibilities and some control. (Winter is another problem) Assign some leaders, with the assistance of police, to manage the criminal element, the drug dealers. Ensure they have access to a public bathroom. If not available, build one and assign responsibility to care for it. Maybe I'm dreaming, but some people need to be given direction, responsibility and some self-worth. In the meantime, the municipal government (with whatever assistance they can get from other levels), come up with a plan to help these individuals. Some need a job and a room, others don't know they need detox or mental health counselling. Others need self-esteem boost. Unfortunately, no community has enough social workers or medical staff to go around. In the long term, a building with geared to income, affordable bachelor type of apartments could be built. There must be some philanthropists out there, who have too much money and want to do some good. In the past, Salvation Army did some good. Just dreaming...

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

crazy idea....give these people options.

with liberals and ndp killing economy, lots of empty buildings....let them set up shelters where they can be protected and safe.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

These thugs seem to have been taking lessons from CPS on how to be the worst force in Canada.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Lets start destroying our own. Oh wait..we already do that. Take a page from California. They are providing safe shelter with AC from shipping containers. You can google it. Move forward..not back.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.