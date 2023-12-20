Police seek tips on Calgary couple found dead, woman a WestJet pilot

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman last weekend and preliminary autopsies conducted on Tuesday have yet to determine the manner of death pending additional testing.The deceased individuals have now been identified as Christina Thomson, 45, of Calgary and Thomas Howell, 48, of Rowley, Massachusetts. Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the movements of these individuals and any details about their relationship.The investigation was initiated after a welfare check was requested on Friday, December 15 2023, for a woman who had not been in contact with friends for several days. Responding officers discovered Thomson in her residence in the 0-100 block of 34 Ave S.W., along with Howell.WestJet confirmed Thomson was one of their pilots.“WestJet is aware of the tragic passing of Capt. Christina Thomson,” read a statement.“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out at this time to Capt. Thomson’s family, friends and all those affected by this devastating loss.”Capt. Bernard Lewall, Chair of the WestJet Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilots Association, International, also issued a statement..“Not only was Capt. Thomson a first-rate aviator, but she was also known as a driven and strong leader serving as a role model for younger women in aviation,” Lewall said in a statement.“Her life will leave an indelible mark on all those fortunate to have met her. In addition to her professional successes, she had the unique ability to make everyone she crossed paths with feel like they were her closest friend.“Words cannot begin to describe the sense of devastation, grief and profound loss which now envelops the WestJet pilot group.”Staff Sgt. Lee Treit, of the CPS Homicide Unit, expressed condolences to the friends, colleagues, and family affected by this tragic incident. "We still have many questions to answer for the loved ones and are hoping anyone with information will come forward," said Treit.Investigators do not suspect the involvement of any other individuals in the deaths. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the movements or relationship of Thomson and Howell to contact CPS at 403-266-1234.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 Tips