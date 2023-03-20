As the federal government prepares to table its budget on March 28, a turbulent year has left many Canadians with a gloomy outlook, according to a recent online poll by the Angus Reid institute.
Almost half (47%) of Canadians say they're worse off financially than they were at this time last year after a year of inflation not seen since the 1980s. Only about one-in-five (22%) — expect their fortunes to improve in the next 12 months.
Any additional measures to address affordability will perhaps be well received. Overall, three-in-five (59%) Canadians believe cost of living to be a top issue the country faces. The proportion who select inflation as a top issue is much higher 69% among those who offer poor assessments of their finances and are pessimistic about their future. That group is also more likely to worry about taxes (23%), and the deficit (20%) than those who offer neutral or better financial assessments.
For those with better financial situations, healthcare is a higher concern. Inflation slowed in January to 5.9% year-over-year, but food prices continue to rise at a rate faster than that. The BoC raised rates eight times in 2022 to the 4.5% it sits at now as a means to slow inflation. Mortgage interest costs rose 21.2% from January 2022 to January 2023, the largest increase year-over-year since September 1982.
It all adds up to turbulent times for nearly half (47%) of Canadians, who say they are worse off financially now than they were at this time last year. Few (15%) call themselves better off. One-third (36%) say they've been treading water.
Those in Saskatchewan (55%) and New Brunswick (56%) are most likely to say their financial position has grown worse in the last year than those living in other provinces. But at least two-in-five (41%) living in every province in the country say the same.
The outlook for 2023 is pessimistic among economists. There have been many predictions from economists of a recession for Canada in 2023, whether mild or more dire. A plurality (38%) of Canadians believe they will tread water. More believe their finances will deteriorate (31%) than improve (22%).
Canadians living in the highest income households are the most optimistic about the next 12 months for their finances, as one-third (34%) expect improvement.
Those in Saskatchewan (41%) are most pessimistic about the next year for them financially. Optimism is highest in Newfoundland and Labrador (28%).
Women over the age of 34 are less likely to be pessimistic than men that age.
Those who voted Conservative in 2021 are more negative than other past voters. Two-in-five (42%) CPC voters expect their financial position to be worse next year, half as many past Liberal voters (21%) say the same.
The federal government is preparing its latest budget with all this in the background. Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to present measures to address affordability, investments in environmentally friendly industry, and money to fulfill the federal-provincial health accord.
However, Freeland signalled she intends “a fiscally prudent approach” because some economists say high spending by the federal government could undo efforts by the Bank of Canada to fight inflation.
The Angus Reid poll results are from an online survey from March 6-13, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 4,889 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.