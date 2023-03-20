Money problems
As the federal government prepares to table its budget on March 28, a turbulent year has left many Canadians with a gloomy outlook, according to a recent online poll by the Angus Reid institute.

Almost half (47%) of Canadians say they're worse off financially than they were at this time last year after a year of inflation not seen since the 1980s. Only about one-in-five (22%) — expect their fortunes to improve in the next 12 months.

Angus Reid Poll Mar 20 2023

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

