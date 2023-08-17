Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Although billions of dollars will be injected into Canada’s ailing health care system over the next decade, Canadians don’t believe it will be a cure-all, according to a recent poll.
A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association, finds a majority (60%) of Canadians believe the $46.2-billion injection of funds agreed to by the federal government earlier this year will improve the health care system, but the vast majority in this group (51%) believe the gains will be at best marginal.
By contrast, two-thirds of Canadians (66%) think there are structural problems within health care that surmount a lack of funding.
Among these concerns is evidently a desire to streamline the ability to practice as a physician in Canada. As the country faces a doctor shortage, three-in-five (62%) want to make it easier for foreign doctors to secure the right to practice in this country to help increase the pool of physicians in Canada.
This research also includes the opinions of Canadians who work in health care, including doctors, nurses and other primary care practitioners.
Those within the health care system are more optimistic that more money can fix challenges in health care (40%) than those without (33%), but that still leaves a majority who think there are greater issues that money can’t solve (60%).
Meanwhile, most Canadians believe health care has worsened in the country over the last decade. Currently, 68% of Canadians believe this, an increase from the 42% who said the same in 2015.
As provincial governments look for solutions to fix a health care system that has consistently been described as “in crisis” in the post-pandemic era, there are some wounds Canadians prioritize suturing first over others.
Ensuring emergency departments are adequately staffed to avoid closures is a top three priority for two-in-five (43%).
Reducing the mental health strain on health care workers also ranks highly among potential fixes to the system (31%).
Increasing the speed of treatment, from diagnosis to resolution (33%), and reducing wait lists for family doctors (27%) and surgeries (31%) are also key in the eyes of Canadians.
All this comes as many struggle to access the ailing health care system.
The Angus Reid Institute’s Health Care Access Index, first created one year ago, finds three-in-ten (29%) are facing chronic difficulty accessing the health care they say they need.
One-in-three (34%) are facing fewer, but still some, barriers, while just one-in-six (16%) have little trouble with finding and receiving health care in Canada.
The CMA is hosting its annual summit in Ottawa Aug. 17 and 18, entitled “What Health Care Should Be.” Its featured guests include Health Minister Mark Holland, BC Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Timothy Caufield.
