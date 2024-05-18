Poll finds falling approval for Liberals among Muslims and Jews

Poilievre has positive momentum among Evangelical Christians, and Hindus, and slight positive momentum among Mainline Protestants.

A majority (51%) of Muslims say their opinion of Trudeau has worsened recently. In December, a group of Muslim donors who had donated hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to the Liberal party since 2014, said it was withdrawing support from the party after Trudeau had not called for a ceasefire in December. Then, the National Council of Muslims cancelled a meeting with the prime minister in January after the government had “failed to move on substantive hate-crime legislation” and failed to support and protect Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, since the onset of the war in Gaza, antisemitic incidents in Canada have risen, and Trudeau has faced criticism for not properly addressing the increased violence and hate directed towards Jews in Canada. His government has also faced accusations that it has backed off from its prior support of Israel. Half (49%) of Canadian Jews say their opinion of the prime minister has worsened in recent weeks.

The opposition leaders have not seen a significant positive lift in views from either Muslims or Jews as opinions of Trudeau have worsened. Poilievre has also drawn the ire of Muslims after he was reluctant to call for a ceasefire and opposed Canada funding UNRWA. Half (47%) of Muslims say their view of him has worsened in recent weeks.

Singh is a narrow net positive among Muslims while half (47%) say their opinion of the NDP leader has stayed the same. Since the onset of the war, the NDP under Singh have been more supportive of the Palestinian side of the conflict.

In March, the NDP called on Canada to recognize the “State of Palestine” in a controversial motion brought to the House of Commons. More Canadian Jews say their opinion of Singh has worsened (38%) than improved (2%) recently.

Opinions of Poilievre have moved little among Canadian Jews. The stated “friend of the state of Israel” accused Trudeau of playing both sides of the conflict in a recent speech at a Montreal synagogue in March. One-quarter (25%) of Jews say their opinion has improved, but more (31%) say it has worsened.