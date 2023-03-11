Half of Canadians have not prepared a last will or testament, according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute.
There are 37% of Canadians who have a will and it is updated, according to the poll. The poll said 13% have a will, but it is not updated.
The poll went on to say the age group most likely to not have a will was 18 to 24 (84%). It added 11% have a will which is dated, while 5% have an updated one.
The group which was the second most likely to not have a will was 25 to 34 (77%). This was followed by 35 to 44 (69%), 45 to 54 (49%), and 55 to 64 (34%).
Canadians 65+ were the least likely to not have a will (13%).
These numbers are near identical to a similar survey done in 2018, which found 51% of Canadians have a last will. There were 35% of Canadians in 2018 with an updated will, and 15% had an old one.
The poll said Canadians making less than $25,000 per year were the most likely income group to not have a will (63%). It said those earning more than $200,000 were the least likely to not have one (38%).
The main reason Canadians gave for not having a will was being too young to worry about it (26%).
Subsequent to being too young was not having the assets to worry about (16%). This was followed by being too expensive to get (15%), too time consuming to write (9%), and not wanting to think about dying (7%).
The poll was conducted online from January 31 to February 2 among a representative randomized sample of 1,610 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
If we’re going to own nothing and be happy, what’s the point of a will.
