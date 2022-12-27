Half of Canadians said they think there should be a federal election in 2023, despite one not being mandated until 2025, according to an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News.
Two-thirds of Canadians aged 18-34 want a federal election, according to the Monday poll. The poll said 47% of people aged 35-54 and 38% of those 55+ were hoping for an election to be called in 2023.
The jurisdiction with the largest percentage of people hoping for an election is Atlantic Canada (63%).
The area with the second largest percentage of those hoping to vote is Alberta (60%). This was followed by Saskatchewan and Manitoba (55%) and British Columbia (53%).
Ontario had a minority of people want an election (46%).
While there is desire for an election, the poll said 43% believe there will be one in 2023. It said those 18-34 (51%) were more likely to say so than those aged 35-54 (44%) or 55+ (37%).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will mark 10 years as Liberal leader in April, with eight of those as prime minister. This long tenure and the Liberals’s struggles to win another majority government are causing speculation as to how long Trudeau can remain as prime minister.
The poll went on to say 54% of Canadians believe Trudeau should step down as prime minister.
The jurisdiction with the largest percentage of people requesting he step down is Alberta (65%).
The area with the second large percentage of people hoping he resigns is Atlantic Canada (57%). This was followed by Saskatchewan and Manitoba and Ontario (56%) and British Columbia (54%).
Quebec had a minority of people believe Trudeau should step down (43%).
Despite the desire among many people for him to step down, one-quarter expect him to.
The poll said the party leader with the highest approval rating is NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at 53%.
The party leader with the second highest approval rating was Trudeau (45%). After Trudeau were Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (43%), Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (41%), and Green Leader Elizabeth May (39%).
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier had the lowest approval rating (26%).
This poll comes after Liberal candidate Charles Sousa won the Mississauga-Lakeshore by-election with 51.2% of the vote on December 12.
Conservative candidate Ron Chhinzer came in second place with 37.3% of the vote.
“I’m looking forward to working with him to deliver results for the people of Mississauga-Lakeshore — I know he’s ready, and there’s no doubt he’s up to the task,” said Trudeau.
It’s official: The winner of tonight’s by-election is @SousaCharles. I’m looking forward to working with him to deliver results for the people of Mississauga—Lakeshore – I know he’s ready, and there’s no doubt he’s up to the task. Congratulations, Charles.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
