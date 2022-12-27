Trudeau and Poilievre

Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy ParlVu

Half of Canadians said they think there should be a federal election in 2023, despite one not being mandated until 2025, according to an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News

Two-thirds of Canadians aged 18-34 want a federal election, according to the Monday poll. The poll said 47% of people aged 35-54 and 38% of those 55+ were hoping for an election to be called in 2023. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

