Poll finds Liberal and NDP support falling to Conservative surge

A survey from Abacus Data, conducted of 2,398 adults explored several topics related to Canadian politics and current events as part of its regular national omnibus surveys.Conservatives lead by 19 points over the Liberals, tied for the largest national lead Abacus ever measured for the Conservatives.If an election were held today, 43% of committed voters would vote Conservative with the Liberals at 24%, the NDP at 18% and the Greens at 4%. The BQ is at 34% in Quebec.Since the previous Abacus survey January 24, the Conservatives are up three points, the Liberals down one, the NDP down two and the Greens down one.Regionally, the Conservatives are well ahead in the Prairies, leading by 22 in BC and 14 in Ontario. In Atlantic Canada, the Conservatives are 16-points ahead of the Liberals while in Quebec, the BQ leads by eight over the Conservatives who are statistically tied with the Liberals..Demographically, the Conservatives lead among all age groups with the Liberal vote share correlated with age. The Liberal vote share rises as the age of the respondent increases. The opposite is true for the NDP. The highest support for the People's Party of Canada is among voters under age 30, especially males..Men are nine-points more likely to vote Conservative than women and five-points and nine-points less likely to vote Liberal and NDP respectively. Men are also twice as likely to vote PPC..When asked if they would consider voting for each of the main political parties, 54% say they are open to voting Conservative (up three points since last month) while, 41% are open to voting NDP (down two) and 40% are open to voting Liberal (down two) and the lowest Abacus has measured for the Liberals since they were elected in 2015.