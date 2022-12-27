Angus Reid Poll
Courtesy of Angus Reid

Mask mandates may seem like the Ghost of Christmas Past, but an Angus Reid poll suggests it may also be Back to the Future.

A recent study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds more than half of Canadians want their public health officers to re-implement mask mandates if COVID-19 cases rise this winter. As apparently immune-evasive Omicron variants spread, and influenza and respiratory illnesses cause problems for health care providers across the country, some have speculated that mask mandates may be needed to curb infection.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(13) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

I dare them to try mandating. You want to see civil unrest on a mass scale - this would be the trigger.

I have been courteous and polite to the nitwits wearing masks. But, rest assured if someone tells me that I have to wear one again - there will be no mercy - I will demand all of these dorks take the thing off their face or leave.

I am so done with this.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Thanks the stars Kenney isn't still our Premier. Without the daily reading from the Doomsday Book the public fear-o-meter is low and falling.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Karens - "the more often someone wore a mask without being told to, the more they thought everyone else should be told to"

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Did their "vaccine" not work?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Fkn masktard Branch Covidiot morons

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Its pretty easy for a "journalist" to vacuously ask questions about some poll that somebody took, rather than ask some more penetrating questions. Rather than repeat what I have said at other times, lets try another slant to help our so-called journalists to---you know---actually DO THEIR JOB. I would wager that many of those who resort to masks do so OUT OF FEAR, and because THEY DONT KNOW HOW ELSE TO RESPOND. SO--here we go. 1) How have we dealt with bouts of influenza or the common cold, in the past, and is anything different now? 2) from question #1: what are doctors doing now that may have been different from traditional responses? 3) Are traditional treatments and medicines available now, and are doctors doing early treatment?? if not, why not? 4) Were doctors in any way prohibited from dealing with these kinds of outbreaks in the past? are they in any way prohibited now? if so, how and why? 5) Are doctors that are engaging in traditional methods being inhibited, or penalized, in any way from treating their patients? I'll stop there, with the exhortation to those calling themselves Journalists, to give your head a shake and DO YOUR JOB.

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

Sounds like 5000 words and every aspect of COVID treatment in an entire article...Write it up and submit it to WS :) You'll be paid for click, though, so I hope it's a labour of love for you, and reasonably well read. Cheers!

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

The graph is unfathomable. But in a free country, if you want wear a mask, wear one. If you don't want to wear, don't.

Incoming flights from China should require registered covid testing.

Report Add Reply
tanexxca
tanexxca

The people they polled, did most of them happen to be wearing masks ??

Report Add Reply
LRMT
LRMT

Couldn't care less what the "majority of Canadian" think, or want. I have never worn a mask and never will. I will keep doing what I do. Sheeple do what they do, i don't care.

Report Add Reply
horstm
horstm

Why does Western Standard publish these "majority of Canadians" polls ? The majority of Canadians live around the greater GTA area so the poll is immediately slanted. Who ever wants to wear a mask, go ahead, leave the rest of us alone.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I did a poll, and it turns out more than half of Canadians are stupid. Look it you want to wear a mask, no one, not a single thing not a single person is STOPPING you from doing so, wtf is wrong with the people in this country? How many studies need to be done to show that masks do not work? Wear a mask if you wish, I don’t care, just don’t force me to be stupid along with you.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Be kind. It's ignorance rather than stupidity. Cheers!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.