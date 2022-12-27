Mask mandates may seem like the Ghost of Christmas Past, but an Angus Reid poll suggests it may also be Back to the Future.
A recent study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds more than half of Canadians want their public health officers to re-implement mask mandates if COVID-19 cases rise this winter. As apparently immune-evasive Omicron variants spread, and influenza and respiratory illnesses cause problems for health care providers across the country, some have speculated that mask mandates may be needed to curb infection.
Angus Reid discovered the more often someone wore a mask without being told to, the more they thought everyone else should be told to—should cases continue to rise.
An overwhelming 91% of those who wore a mask “every single time” they were in a public space wanted mask mandates back, while two-thirds (65%) of those who sometimes wear one felt that way. Just one-quarter (23%) of those who “never” wear a mask believe mask reinstatement is the right choice.
Women (63%) are more likely than men (45%) to support a return of mask mandates.
Few Canadians want a return to vaccine passports. One-in-five (21%) would support this action, but two-in-five Canadians (42%) say neither masking mandates nor vaccine passports should be reinstated.
Already, three-in-ten (31%) say they are wearing a mask more than half of the time in public spaces without anyone telling them to. Those in Nova Scotia (22%), Ontario (20%), and Newfoundland and Labrador (19%) are the most likely to say they consistently wear a mask while in the grocery store or bank. People in Alberta (58%) and Saskatchewan (59%) are the most likely to say they never wear a mask in public.
Seven-in-ten (68%) of women over the age of 54 say they still have COVID-19 regularly on their mind. Half of Canadians (49%) say they do not think about the disease anymore, including almost two-thirds of men younger than 55. Saskatchewan (61%) and Alberta (54%) had the highest percentages of people who do not think about the virus much.
The Angus Reid Institute conducted the online survey from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 among a representative randomized sample of 5,030 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. A probability sample of this size carries a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(13) comments
I dare them to try mandating. You want to see civil unrest on a mass scale - this would be the trigger.
I have been courteous and polite to the nitwits wearing masks. But, rest assured if someone tells me that I have to wear one again - there will be no mercy - I will demand all of these dorks take the thing off their face or leave.
I am so done with this.
Thanks the stars Kenney isn't still our Premier. Without the daily reading from the Doomsday Book the public fear-o-meter is low and falling.
Karens - "the more often someone wore a mask without being told to, the more they thought everyone else should be told to"
Did their "vaccine" not work?
Fkn masktard Branch Covidiot morons
Its pretty easy for a "journalist" to vacuously ask questions about some poll that somebody took, rather than ask some more penetrating questions. Rather than repeat what I have said at other times, lets try another slant to help our so-called journalists to---you know---actually DO THEIR JOB. I would wager that many of those who resort to masks do so OUT OF FEAR, and because THEY DONT KNOW HOW ELSE TO RESPOND. SO--here we go. 1) How have we dealt with bouts of influenza or the common cold, in the past, and is anything different now? 2) from question #1: what are doctors doing now that may have been different from traditional responses? 3) Are traditional treatments and medicines available now, and are doctors doing early treatment?? if not, why not? 4) Were doctors in any way prohibited from dealing with these kinds of outbreaks in the past? are they in any way prohibited now? if so, how and why? 5) Are doctors that are engaging in traditional methods being inhibited, or penalized, in any way from treating their patients? I'll stop there, with the exhortation to those calling themselves Journalists, to give your head a shake and DO YOUR JOB.
Sounds like 5000 words and every aspect of COVID treatment in an entire article...Write it up and submit it to WS :) You'll be paid for click, though, so I hope it's a labour of love for you, and reasonably well read. Cheers!
The graph is unfathomable. But in a free country, if you want wear a mask, wear one. If you don't want to wear, don't.
Incoming flights from China should require registered covid testing.
The people they polled, did most of them happen to be wearing masks ??
Couldn't care less what the "majority of Canadian" think, or want. I have never worn a mask and never will. I will keep doing what I do. Sheeple do what they do, i don't care.
Why does Western Standard publish these "majority of Canadians" polls ? The majority of Canadians live around the greater GTA area so the poll is immediately slanted. Who ever wants to wear a mask, go ahead, leave the rest of us alone.
I did a poll, and it turns out more than half of Canadians are stupid. Look it you want to wear a mask, no one, not a single thing not a single person is STOPPING you from doing so, wtf is wrong with the people in this country? How many studies need to be done to show that masks do not work? Wear a mask if you wish, I don’t care, just don’t force me to be stupid along with you.
Be kind. It's ignorance rather than stupidity. Cheers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.