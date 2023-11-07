Poll finds majority of Canadians support removing carbon tax from home heating

According to a Leger poll, 57% of Canadians support the idea of the federal government giving a carbon tax break on everyone’s home heating bills regardless of the energy source used.“The majority of Canadians don’t think the government should be taxing people for heating their homes,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). “The numbers from every region show Canadians know it’s unfair to give some people a break on their home heating bills, but not everyone.” “The federal government needs to listen to the people and take the carbon tax off of home heating bills,” said Terrazzano. The Trudeau government is eliminating the carbon tax on home heating oil for a period of three years. This relief only benefits approximately 3% of Canadian households, mainly in Atlantic Canada, where about 40% use heating oil.The Leger poll, conducted on behalf of the CTF, examined whether Canadians support a carbon tax break for all types of home heating energy.The results of the poll showed that 57% of Canadians are in favour of providing carbon tax relief for all home heating. In contrast, 21% of respondents opposed extending the carbon tax exemption and 22% of those surveyed expressed uncertainty.According to the Leger poll, most Canadians in every region of the country support removing the carbon tax from all home heating. Specifically, 66% of respondents in the Atlantic region expressed their support, while in British Columbia, 64% indicated their backing. In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 60% of those surveyed were in favour, and 58% expressed support in Ontario. Alberta had 54% of respondents supporting the removal, and Quebec had 50% of participants favouring this change.“The majority of Canadians already want the carbon tax taken off all home heating bills, but this fight is just starting,” said Terrazzano.“More than 20% of Canadians weren’t sure about the issue yet. As more people learn about it, more people will demand a break on their home heating bills.”“The polling numbers are clear: people don’t think it’s fair to get hit with the carbon tax for trying to stay warm during the winter,” said Terrazzano.