There are 62% of Canadian football fans who would choose the Super Bowl over the Grey Cup if they had to watch one, according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute.
However, 38% of Canadians disagree, according to the Thursday poll.
The survey said the area with the most support for the Super Bowl was Quebec (78%).
Subsequent to Quebec was Atlantic Canada (74%). That was followed by Ontario (66%) and British Columbia (59%).
Saskatchewan/Manitoba (70%) and Alberta (58%) were the two areas where the majority of people prefer the Grey Cup over the Super Bowl. Close to twice as many Saskatchewan/Manitoba residents said they follow the CFL closely (41%) than the NFL (22%).
The poll said age is another factor. It said one-quarter of men aged 18 to 34 follow the NFL closely, compared to one-ninth for the CFL.
There are 34% of men 35 to 54 who watch the NFL, while 19% follow the CFL. Men 55+ follow the two leagues at an equal level, about three-tenths.
The poll went on to say men and women 55 and older are divided over which game they would prefer if they had to choose one. It added three-quarters of men and women under 55 would choose the Super Bowl over the Grey Cup.
Among all football fans, 44% said they prefer the NFL to the CFL, while 36% offer the opposite view. Another one-fifth said they do not feel the need to choose a side and say they love the two equally.
People who enjoy the two leagues are much more likely to say they would watch the Super Bowl (65%) over the Grey Cup (35%).
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play each other in the Super Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Sunday.
The Chiefs, playing in their third Super Bowl in four seasons, went 14-3 in the regular season and slipped past the Cincinnati Bengals to advance. The Eagles, who went 14-3, advanced to their second Super Bowl in six seasons by beating the San Francisco 49ers.
This is the first time in five years the top seeds from the two conferences have made it through.
The poll was conducted online from January 3 to 4 among a representative randomized sample of 1,515 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
sounds correct..the east may as well be the US IMO..but who wants them? Too much legacy media programming done IMO
