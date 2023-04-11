Many Canadians have been faced with difficult choices more than one year into the cost of living crisis, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.
Two-thirds of Canadians have cut back on discretionary spending in recent months — a number 14 points higher than reported around this time last year, according to the poll.
Penny pinching has not gone far enough for millions of people. The poll said 40% have drawn money from savings or another account and 35% have deferred or not made a contribution to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan or Tax-Free Savings Account.
For others, the situation has been so dire they have borrowed from family and friends (13%), sold assets (11%), or sought out a bank loan (8%).
The province with the highest percentage of people cutting back on discretionary spending was Saskatchewan (79%).
Tied for second place were Alberta, Manitoba, and Atlantic Canada (74%). This was followed by British Columbia and Ontario (70%).
Quebec had the smallest percentage of people who had cut back spending (55%).
The poll went on to say one-third of people are in bad or terrible shape financially, a six point increase from July. These people continue to struggle with food costs, which inflation remains higher at about 10%.
It said among those who say they are in terrible shape financially, 94% admit is difficult to feed their household. Four-fifths said this among the group who describe themselves as in bad shape.
The Canadian government released a $497 billion budget with a deficit of $40.1 billion on March 28, with an emphasis on affordability.
To help lower-income Canadians cope with inflation, the GST tax credit will be extended for another six months, at a cost of $2.4 billion.
Freeland is spending $4 billion on a housing accelerator fund to assist with the increase in costs.
While these measures might provide relief to some households, the poll said 45% of workers have not received additional compensation from their employer over the past 12 months.
It found part-time workers were much less likely to have received additional compensation over the past year (35%) compared to those who work full time (58%).
More than half of Canadians whose household income is lower than $50,000 per year say they are in poor or terrible financial shape. The number saying this drops to one-third for household incomes between $50,000 and $99,999 and to one-fifth for those in households earning $100,000 or more.
The poll was conducted online from March 30 to 31 among a representative randomized sample of 1,600 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
So lets never forget where inflation came from. The Liberal government. They Spent...They Printed. They shut the economy down. Never vote Liberal again.
The Liberal's label of affordability with deficit spending of $40 billion is an oxymoron. The only way to make things more affordable is to reduce spending with the budget balanced or in surplus and reduce taxes.
