Most young Canadians are frightened of climate change and tell federal pollsters they feel sad and helpless.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, almost three-quarters of young adults surveyed, 74%, said they were “afraid of the impacts of climate change on their friends and loved ones’ lives.”

(7) comments

“Climate change” is all about control and eventually herding us all into concentration camps in order to “save the planet”

If the last 3 years has shown us anything

It’s how unbelievably stupid and easily manipulated most people are

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was formed 35 years ago. It stands to reason that everyone younger than 35 has been bombarded with propaganda about the "climate crisis" and is now very fearful. This is how government controls the proles...fear. Every weather related event is now blamed on climate change...forget the fact that there are more houses built on the beach, on the flood plain, in the forests, in the desert where water demand is now too high, behind dykes that are poorly maintained...etc. The Indigenous People were much smarter...they knew of these hazards millennia ago.

Baseless fear mongering is abuse.

Some of my children share this hopeless view of the future and worry for their children. I have tried to inform them but it is a real shame that a different point of view is not more widely publicized, except in publications like WS. Just like the "plandemic" but no one will ever say publicly that the we fringe minority were correct about so many things.

So moral of the story is 75% of young Canadians are influenced by propaganda pushed by selected scientists and celebrities and too stupid to look into the facts.

If this poll was given to adults I don't believe there would be much difference. Voting for the current leader three times in a row exposes the ignorance of most people doing the voting.

IPCC is happy. Fear without Fact. The mission is an ongoing success. Maurice Strong would be very proud.

