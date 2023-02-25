Most young Canadians are frightened of climate change and tell federal pollsters they feel sad and helpless.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, almost three-quarters of young adults surveyed, 74%, said they were “afraid of the impacts of climate change on their friends and loved ones’ lives.”
“More and more evidence is pointing to the urgency for climate action, underscoring the need for communities to adapt to the changing climate and prepare for the most challenging impacts of climate change,” said a January 31 Department of Environment report.
Researchers said “younger respondents 18 to 34 were more likely to be afraid of the impacts of climate change on their friends and loved ones’ lives (74%) and to feel helpless and sad (64%) about climate change impacts.”
Findings were based on questionnaires with 2,008 people nationwide. The department paid Léger Marketing Inc. $56,500 for the report, Public Opinion Research On The National Adaptation Strategy.
“The Strategy provides a blueprint for whole of society action to help communities and residents of Canada better adapt to and prepare for the impacts of climate change,” said the report.
“A crucial part of determining what actions are feasible or would be easily adopted by residents is to first understand their opinions and perspectives on climate change.”
Canadians of all ages were asked, “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements: ‘In general, when it comes to adapting to climate change'
• 83% said, “I am motivated to do what I can to protect myself and my family."
• 68% said, “I am afraid of its impact on my community."
• 67% said, “I am afraid of its impact on me, my friends and my loved ones’ lives."
• 53% said, “I feel sad.”
• 52% said, “I feel helpless.”
• 25% said, “I am not concerned.”
Asked, “Which do you consider to be an impact of climate change in Canada?” 30% of all respondents feared “reduced food and economic security.”
A total of 28% feared “greater risk of certain diseases.” A total of 72% said climate change was impacting the nation’s health and well-being.
The environment department research followed a 2020 study by the Department of Public Safety that found Canadian youth rated climate change a greater threat than drugs, guns, gangs or traffic accidents.
“Youth are significantly more likely to identify climate change as an extremely serious issue, but they are less likely to identify illegal drug use as an extremely serious issue,” said the study Human Trafficking Public Awareness Research.
Asked, “How serious an issue do you consider the following to be to the safety of children?” among young people aged 16 to 25, a total 57% rated climate change an “extremely serious threat.”
Greenhouse gas emissions were ranked a greater peril than guns and gangs (cited by 51%), hate crimes (48%), cyberbullying (47%) and illegal drugs (42%).
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(7) comments
“Climate change” is all about control and eventually herding us all into concentration camps in order to “save the planet”
If the last 3 years has shown us anything
It’s how unbelievably stupid and easily manipulated most people are
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was formed 35 years ago. It stands to reason that everyone younger than 35 has been bombarded with propaganda about the "climate crisis" and is now very fearful. This is how government controls the proles...fear. Every weather related event is now blamed on climate change...forget the fact that there are more houses built on the beach, on the flood plain, in the forests, in the desert where water demand is now too high, behind dykes that are poorly maintained...etc. The Indigenous People were much smarter...they knew of these hazards millennia ago.
Baseless fear mongering is abuse.
Some of my children share this hopeless view of the future and worry for their children. I have tried to inform them but it is a real shame that a different point of view is not more widely publicized, except in publications like WS. Just like the "plandemic" but no one will ever say publicly that the we fringe minority were correct about so many things.
So moral of the story is 75% of young Canadians are influenced by propaganda pushed by selected scientists and celebrities and too stupid to look into the facts.
If this poll was given to adults I don't believe there would be much difference. Voting for the current leader three times in a row exposes the ignorance of most people doing the voting.
IPCC is happy. Fear without Fact. The mission is an ongoing success. Maurice Strong would be very proud.
