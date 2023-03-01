A majority of Canadians, including a majority of Liberal voters, believe the Chinese government interfered in the federal elections in 2019 and 2021 to ensure the federal Liberal party formed a minority government, says a survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
Allegations of interference came to light from information revealed the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which alleged payments through intermediaries to candidates affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, placing agents into the offices of MPs in order to influence policy, seeking to co-opt and corrupt former Canadian officials to gain leverage in Ottawa, and mounting aggressive campaigns to punish Canadian politicians whom the People’s Republic of China views as threats to its interests, according to Global News.
The ARI survey of Canadian voters shows 32% ‘definitely’ believe the Chinese interference allegations with 33% believing China ‘probably’ meddled.
By party affiliations, 50% of Canadians who voted for the Conservative Party of Canada ‘definitely’ believe the Chinese interfered in the elections, with 27% saying ‘probably.’
Among Liberal voters, 24% say ‘definitely’ with 39% saying ‘probably.’ In the NDP camp, ‘definitely’ got a positive response of 23%, with 34% saying ‘probably’, while Bloc Quebecois (BQ) voters said 31% ‘definitely’ and 39% said ‘probably.’
Provincially, from west to east, 69% of respondents from BC believe there ‘probably’ or ‘definitely’ were attempts to interfere with the elections. In Alberta, the ‘probably’ plus ‘definitely’ total is 69%; in Saskatchewan it is 68%; in Manitoba it’s 58%; in Ontario, 68%; it’s 59% in Quebec; and 56% in Atlantic Canada.
Prime Minister Trudeau has ruled out a public inquiry into the interference allegations, adding he was satisfied with the examination of Chinese interference operations being overseen by the Commons committee on procedure and House affairs. His biggest concern seems to be finding who from CSIS leaked the information.
There have been calls for a public inquiry, including from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party is currently supporting the Liberal minority government through a supply-and-confidence agreement.
More broadly, according to the ARI survey, 53% of Canadians want to see a stronger response to China from the Liberal government.
Not surprisingly, opinions about how the government has responded are partisan.
Conservative Party of Canada voters, at 78%, are most likely to say the response is not strong enough and the government needs to take further action. Among Liberal voters that sentiment falls to 30%; in NDP ranks, 38%; and BQ 58%.
“What is less equivocal,” says ARI, “is the view the federal government is not doing enough to safeguard Canada’s security and defense. Two-thirds (64%), including majorities of past Conservative (88%) and Liberal (52%) voters alike, say Ottawa needs to put additional focus on this area.”
