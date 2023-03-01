Canada/China flags

A majority of Canadians, including a majority of Liberal voters, believe the Chinese government interfered in the federal elections in 2019 and 2021 to ensure the federal Liberal party formed a minority government, says a survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). 

Allegations of interference came to light from information revealed the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which alleged payments through intermediaries to candidates affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, placing agents into the offices of MPs in order to influence policy, seeking to co-opt and corrupt former Canadian officials to gain leverage in Ottawa, and mounting aggressive campaigns to punish Canadian politicians whom the People’s Republic of China views as threats to its interests, according to Global News.

