Poll reveals majority of Canadians support removal of federal tax-on-tax on carbon emissions

A new poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shows that a significant majority of Canadians want the federal government to stop applying sales tax to the carbon tax. According to the Leger poll, 62% of Canadians support removing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the carbon tax, a move that could save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars annually.The poll results were unveiled during the CTF’s annual Gas Tax Honesty press conference in Ottawa, where CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano emphasized the public's desire for change. "The poll results are crystal clear: the vast majority of Canadians want the federal government to end its carbon tax-on-tax," said Terrazzano. "If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau really wanted to make life more affordable, he would end his gas tax-on-tax."The federal government currently applies the GST after all per-litre taxes, including the carbon tax, have been added, a practice known as tax-on-tax. The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates that removing the GST on the carbon tax would save taxpayers $595 million this year alone, with potential savings exceeding $1 billion annually by 2030. Unlike other rebates, this money is not returned to Canadians.In the Leger poll, 62% of respondents supported ending the tax-on-tax, while only 22% opposed it, and 16% were undecided. Among those who had made up their minds, a striking 74% backed the removal of the GST on the carbon tax.Terrazzano argued that the carbon tax is costing Canadians more than they are getting back in rebates, partly because of the added burden of this tax-on-tax. "Ending the tax-on-tax at the gas pumps and making life more affordable should be a no-brainer," he said.The poll’s release coincides with the CTF’s 26th annual Gas Tax Honesty Report, which highlights the growing tax burden on Canadian drivers. The report shows that taxes currently account for an average of 60 cents per litre of gasoline, with federal taxes making up about 35 cents per litre. By 2030, due to anticipated increases in carbon taxes, federal gas taxes could rise to as much as 74 cents per litre."The big tax bill at the pumps is about to get bigger because of Trudeau’s carbon tax hikes," warned Terrazzano. "Trudeau should make life more affordable by cutting gas taxes, scrapping the carbon tax, and ending his tax-on-tax.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.