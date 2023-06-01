State
Kenny is Smart and very Conservative. And he did get 53% of the vote in 2019. He did many great things for Alberta. He fixed the economy the NDP broke. And he did it quickly. He completed about 90% of his stated goals. However, the Virus did him in. In Sept of 2020 he had 2 choices. He could follow plans similar to Florida and South Dakota, and just open things up. Or, stay with the Trend most
Provinces were following. Keeping in mind Alberta did have the least restrictions and we did fully open for the summer of 2021. He choose to NOT follow Florida. He new if he went to far away from what everyone else was doing the msm would blame the UCP for every COVID death in Alberta( Even though these deaths were fake information). The UCP would be on the news as the party that killed your Gramps. This would have devastated the UCP party forever. The path JK took was stay to the course the msm wanted, but this annoyed all True conservatives within the party, and he new this would end his position as premier. But, the party was NOT blamed for killing people the party was still left fairly strong. It was just JK everyone was mad at. Once JK resigned, even though he had the legal right to stay on as leader, all the negativity about the COVID policies, left when JK Left. I suspect JK took a hit to save the party he created. When Daniel took over, she had challenges. But she just had to win back the UCP base, who were really mad at JK. And she achieved this. Also, she won back enough moderate UCP voters in Calgary to win a majority. But let’s be clear. The ship Danielle took over was a ship that was left in very good shape for her to take over. Budget was balanced for 2 consecutive years. Oil and Gas revenues were up. Tax rev from businesses in General is up 50%. This great financial situation allowed Smith to provide services and perks to the people to win support. From the 10,000 foot level I say JK and Danielle worked together to save Alberta and possibly to save Canada.
I agree, Kenney came along at the right time, he started out on the right foot and accomplished a lot of what he set out to do. I don’t think it was anything to do with what he accomplished or didn’t accomplish, most Albertans are pretty forgiving when it comes to our Politicians, one thing I find most Albertans don’t like is a hypocrite, so when he was locking us down, throwing people in jail and having police harass kids at parks and in skateboards, all the while his cabinet ministers where flying all over the world, and drink quality scotch on roof tops without masks or “social distancing” it set people off, and he was never going to be able
To recover from that. I remember the Klein days, his throwing money at homeless people, his harsh talk and drinking, but he did what he said, without the hypocrisy, and we forgave him.
I held my note to vote ucp, never Notley. Still too many kenney loyalists and covid criminals in the ucp ranks. If kenney hadn't stepped down and a strong united truly conservative party hadn't filled the gap in an impossilibly short time. We would be under a ndp government today. Danielle Smith had an excellent campaign platform, if she pushes through all the main points within 4 years, the ucp will be unstoppable. If she allows the loyalists and naysayers to take control, the party will be dead, like all other former conservative parties in Alberta. It is time Alberta has parity or superior control to the likes of Quebec. The ucp made me a second class citizen of a second class province due to covid and federalist pandering. No more, let Alberta be the power house of Canada, and prove that Canada needs us more then we need them.
There is no doubt in my mind that we would have an NDP government today if Kenney stayed on as leader. Just because you drive a pickup truck doesn't make you a good leader.[smile]
