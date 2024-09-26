Poll shows BC Conservatives ahead of BC NDP

A poll conducted by Leger between September 20 and 23 found that the BC Conservatives are ahead of the BC NDP.Among decided voters, John Rustad and his crew of newcomers have a two point lead over Premier David Eby and the incumbents.According to the poll, the Conservatives were the party of choice for 45% of respondents, while the NDP received the support of 43%. The Greens came in at 10%, and the remaining 2% said they would be voting for someone else.The Conservatives have seen their support in Metro Vancouver rise over the past few months, while the NDP have remained stable in the region. Save for Vancouver Island, where the NDP still dominate, the Conservatives made gains in all other areas of the province. Just 27% of respondents said they believed Eby's government was doing a "good job governing BC and should be re-elected." Those living on Vancouver Island and the elderly were more likely to fall into that cohort than younger residents and those in other parts of the province. A majority, 52%, said they believed he has done a "poor job," but of that group, 19% maintained that the NDP was "still the best choice."Those numbers were similar to views on the current trajectory of BC, with 54% saying the province was on the "wrong track" and 38% arguing things were just fine.Affordability and healthcare have consistently ranked as the most important issues for British Columbians, and when asked which party they believed has the best plan to address those, the Conservatives and NDP were tied at 32%. Eby was still seen as the most popular party leader, with 45% of respondents saying he was "very" or "somewhat" favourable. Rustad has improved in that regard as of late, but still came in at 37%. Nearly half of those polled, 49%, said they had a negative view of him, compared to 37% for Eby..The results mirrored those of a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research on September 24, which also found Conservatives have a two point lead over the NDP..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.