News

Poll shows BC Conservatives making gains as voters of all ages ditch NDP, BC United/Liberals

Similar trends played out when it came to gender as well, with the Conservatives making double-digit gains at the expense of the NDP and BC United/Liberals.
David Eby, Kevin Falcon, John Rustad
David Eby, Kevin Falcon, John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Election
David Eby
Poll
Bc Conservatives
Bc United
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Kevin Falcon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news