Poll shows BC Conservatives making gains as voters of all ages ditch NDP, BC United/Liberals

A poll recently conducted by Leger has found that voters of all ages are ditching the NDP and BC United/Liberals in favour of the BC Conservatives.While support for Premier David Eby's current governing party and Kevin Falcon's official opposition decreased across the board, John Rustad and his crew of newcomers continued to make gains.According to the poll, 41% of decided voters aged 18-34 expressed their support for the Conservatives, up 10% since the survey was last conducted in March. Among the 35-54 and 55+ cohorts, those numbers were 44% and 34%, respectively, with gains of 18% and 11%.The NDP, on the other hand, lost support across all the aforementioned age groups. As of August, 37% of decided voters aged 18-34 and 35-54 expressed their support for the party, down 1% and 2%, respectively. Among the 55+ cohort, support decreased from 50% in March to 48% this time around.By far the greatest decline was experienced by BC United/Liberals, who lost 5%, 13%, and 7%, respectively, among voters in the aforementioned age groups.Similar trends played out when it came to gender as well, with the Conservatives making double-digit gains at the expense of the NDP and BC United/Liberals.Among all 1,001 respondents, the Conservatives and NDP were neck and neck, at 39% and 42%, respectively. BC United/Liberals remained a distant third, at 10%. Those who believed BC was on the wrong track were far more likely to vote for the Conservatives while those who wanted more of the same largely backed the NDP.With just two months before the election, party leaders have been busy working to woo potential voters and convince them that they can be trusted to steer the province in the right direction. The only one who has managed to gain favourability over the past year is Rustad, who went from 23% in September 2023 to 35% in August of this year. Eby and Falcon, on the other hand, have gone from 47% and 26% to 44% and 19%, respectively.The poll was conducted online in August, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%, 19 times out of 20.