Poll shows Manitobans overwhelmingly support extension of fuel tax cut

A recent poll conducted by Leger and released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shows an overwhelming majority of Manitobans are in favour of extending the government's fuel tax cut, with 77% of respondents voicing their support for the measure."The numbers are clear: more than three-quarters of Manitobans want the government to keep gas more affordable. Drivers have been saving money at the pumps for almost two months and don’t want those savings to disappear," said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director.The Manitoba government implemented a substantial cut to the provincial fuel tax on gasoline and diesel, reducing it by 14 cents per litre, effective January 1. Initially scheduled to remain in effect for six months, the tax cut has garnered widespread approval from Manitobans.The Leger poll sought the opinions of Manitobans on two key questions: whether they support extending the fuel tax cut for an additional six months and whether they advocate for the permanent elimination of the fuel tax.According to the poll results:More than three-quarters of Manitobans (77%) support extending the fuel tax suspension for another six months.Seven-in-ten Manitobans (71%) are in favor of scrapping the fuel tax permanently.The implications of these findings are significant, particularly for Manitoba families benefiting from the reduced fuel costs. For example, a two-vehicle household that refills a sedan weekly and a minivan bi-weekly can expect to save a minimum of $342 during the initial six-month cut period. Extending the tax cut for an additional six months would result in savings of $684 for such a family."Manitobans clearly don’t want their taxes to go up," said Haubrich."Premier Wab Kinew needs to listen to the people and extend the gas tax cut in the next provincial budget."