Poll shows more Canadians think Poilievre better climate leader than Trudeau

Canadians have had it with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his carbon tax, with 28% saying Conservative Pierre Poilievre is the best leader on climate. A mere 14% of Canadians chose the Trudeau Liberals "as the best choice to guide the country on climate change."Further, 42% want to abolish the carbon tax altogether, while many more wish to see it reduced. A poll released by Angus Reid Institute (ARI) Thursday shows Canadians’ support for the carbon tax is plummetting, citing “insufficient rebates,” “cost of living concern,” and “questions over efficacy.” .While 42% want to abolish the carbon tax, 17% want to see it reduced for three years, 25% want to maintain it without increasing it and 15% want to see the planned increase in April 2024..The Trudeau government continues to resist the push for axing the tax, however. It was only yesterday when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government was willing to use tax policy to “stabilize” grocery prices. The Liberals are “facing resistance to one of its signature policies,” ARI reported, adding there is an “evident failure” on the feds’ part “to adequately communicate how the policy works.”The non-profit research institute noted the findings reveal Canadians have a “profound lack of awareness and misconceptions” about how much tax they pay or how the rebate helps. “This, combined with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and skepticism over whether carbon pricing is actually doing much to combat climate change are driving a plurality of Canadians (42%) to call for the tax to be abolished.”.ARI included a dimension for climate change priorities in their poll, finding a “new financial environment” has “altered Canadians’ priorities” as people decreasingly evaluate it as a top issue. In 2019, 40% of Canadians said climate change was among their top issues, compared to only 22% now. Trudeau’s government said 90% of households received a carbon tax rebate, but only 66% of Albertans and 58% of Ontarians reported receiving the rebate. “Among those who have received a household rebate, at least 51% say they feel they pay more for the carbon tax than they receive back in benefits.”