A long, hot summer lies ahead in Canada’s Prairies but when temperatures begin to fall Manitoba will likely head into a September election campaign.
With an election penciled in for Oct. 3, a new poll from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds the New Democratic Party of Manitoba holding a five-point advantage province-wide and a key, substantial lead in Winnipeg over the Progressive Conservatives.
If an election were held tomorrow, 44% of Manitobans say they would vote for the provincial NDP candidate in their riding, compared to 39% who would support the incumbent PCs led by Heather Stefanson. Wab Kinew’s NDP hold a 25-point advantage in Winnipeg, garnering more than half of the intended vote (54%) compared to 29% for the PCs.
Winnipeg is home to 32 of the 57 seats in the provincial legislature. The Conservatives are strong in the less populated and less seat-rich regions outside of Winnipeg, holding a 56% to 28% lead.
Much of this currently advantageous position for the NDP is driven by overwhelming dissatisfaction with the provincial government of the day. Residents rate cost of living (67%) and health care (57%) as their top two provincial priorities by a wide margin. Fewer than one-in-five say the government is doing a good job in these areas, including three-in-ten 2019 PC voters.
Two-in-five residents (38%) view NDP leader Kinew favourably, while half (51%) offer a negative assessment and one-in-nine remain unsure (11%).
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
