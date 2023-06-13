Heather Stefanson
A long, hot summer lies ahead in Canada’s Prairies but when temperatures begin to fall Manitoba will likely head into a September election campaign.

With an election penciled in for Oct. 3, a new poll from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds the New Democratic Party of Manitoba holding a five-point advantage province-wide and a key, substantial lead in Winnipeg over the Progressive Conservatives.

