If an election was called now, 30% of Canadians would vote for the Conservatives, according to a poll done by Abacus Data.
“The overall political opinion environment hasn’t changed much over the past three weeks,” said Abacus Data Chair and CEO David Coletto in a Wednesday press release.
“The Conservatives continue to hold a lead nationally in our tracking — the largest the party has held since the 2015 election.”
The poll said the party with the second largest percentage of support would be the Liberals (24%). This was followed by the NDP (15%), the Bloc Quebecois (6%), and the People’s Party of Canada and Greens (3%).
There would be 1% who choose another party. About one-fifth are undecided.
The poll said 37% of committed voters would choose the Conservatives, unchanged from last month.
Subsequent to the Conservatives would be the Liberals (29%), down two percentage points from the last month. This was followed by the NDP (18%), Bloc Quebecois (7%), and Greens (4%).
The Conservatives are ahead in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. They have a three-point advantage in Ontario.
The Bloc Quebecois are ahead of the Liberals in Quebec, although the Liberal vote has dropped in the past few weeks. Liberal support is down five points since the end of January.
Looking at the largest urban areas in Canada, the Liberals have a clear lead in Metro Toronto and are tied with the Conservatives in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton. The Conservatives have an 11-point lead in Metro Vancouver.
The Liberals are well-ahead on the Island of Montreal and in Laval, but trail the Bloc Quebecois by 20 points in the communities surrounding Montreal on the north and south shores.
The poll went on to say the Conservatives are holding together its previous support the most, with 86% of past supporters staying with them. It added the PPC has lost almost half of its support in 2021 to another party (mainly the Conservatives) or to the undecided category.
The Liberals are holding 76% of its past voters, but they have lost 14% to another party and 10% to the undecided group.
The Conservatives lead nationally because they are holding their 2021 coalition together the best and have gained support from other parties across the political spectrum.
Looking at the Conservatives’ current support group, the poll said 78% of past Conservative supporters, 5% are PPC voters, 4% are Liberals, 2% are NDP voters, and 1% are Bloc Quebecois voters. It said the remaining 10% did not vote in the last election.
“If this persists, the path to re-election for the Liberals is far more daunting,” said Coletto.
This poll comes after the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) determined on Friday the Canadian government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy.
READ MORE: Commissioner finds Liberals met threshold for invoking Emergencies Act for Freedom Convoy
“It is only in rare instances, when the state cannot otherwise fulfill its fundamental obligation to ensure the safety and security of people and property, that resort to emergency measures will be found to be appropriate,” said POEC Commissioner Paul Rouleau.
“It is regrettable that such as a situation arose here, because in my view, it could have been avoided.”
The poll was conducted online with 4,000 Canadian adults from February 9 to 18. It has a margin of error of +/- 1.6 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
