Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau divides to distract. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

If an election was called now, 30% of Canadians would vote for the Conservatives, according to a poll done by Abacus Data. 

“The overall political opinion environment hasn’t changed much over the past three weeks,” said Abacus Data Chair and CEO David Coletto in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Drax
Drax

This does not mean anything when the Canadian Liberal Party of CHINA is allowed to CHEAT, LIE and STEAL.

Report Add Reply

