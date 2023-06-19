The Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement has kept the Liberal minority government in power — and Canadians away from ballot boxes for now — but the reviews are mixed if it is helping the government get things done.
New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds more Canadians believe the government is operating poorly (46%) under the agreement than well (41%).
Discontent with what the government is getting accomplished under the NDP-Liberal agreement is higher among past Conservative voters (85%), while past Liberal (73%) and NDP supporters (59%) are satisfied with the agreement.
Meantime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sees his approval dip to its lowest point since the 2021 election — 36%. Sliding approval from past Liberal (74%) and NDP voters (46%) is pulling down appraisal of the prime minister after an end-of-2022 bump that pushed the Liberal leader to 43%
Trudeau’s rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, is in no better shape when it comes to evaluation by Canadians. Half (50%) view Poilievre unfavourably, while his favourability matches Trudeau’s approval at 36%. However, there are more Canadians — 59% — who say they have a negative view of the prime minister than Poilievre.
Perhaps no measure better shows the current division between the two leading parties than the fact that, overall, just three percent of Canadians hold a positive view of the parties’ two leaders. More — one-in-five (19%) — view both men in a negative light.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Angus Reid polls generally favor the Liberals and dump on Conservatives due to their polling of Liberal friendly areas. I would suspect the numbers are much different than what they came up with.
