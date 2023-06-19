Trudeau

Trudeau — responsible for removing Canadian heroes from the pages of the Canadian passport.

The Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement has kept the Liberal minority government in power — and Canadians away from ballot boxes for now — but the reviews are mixed if it is helping the government get things done.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds more Canadians believe the government is operating poorly (46%) under the agreement than well (41%).

retiredpop
retiredpop

Angus Reid polls generally favor the Liberals and dump on Conservatives due to their polling of Liberal friendly areas. I would suspect the numbers are much different than what they came up with.

