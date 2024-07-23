Poll shows two-thirds of Canadians think Trump win would be negative for Canada

Two-thirds of Canadians (66%) say a second Trump presidential term would be ‘bad’ or ‘terrible’ for Canada for economic and geopolitical reasons, a new Angus Reid poll finds.New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds a second Trump term dreaded by many Canadians. Two-in-five (38%) say a new Trump administration would be “terrible news” for Canada, while three-in-ten (28%) call it “bad." Fewer than one-in-six believe instead it would be good or excellent. .A majority of Canadians say another four years of Trump would be negative for global stability (68%), Canada’s relationship with its southern neighbour (65%), the unity of the United States (67%), the fight against climate change (67%) and Canada’s economy (60%).Canada’s own political ecosystem has an uncertain future, as an election must be held by October 2025. A plurality of Canadians say that another four-year Trump term will make “no difference” to the likelihood of them voting CPC (38%), Liberal (42%) or NDP (47%). .Likely CPC voters are also the most likely to see positive effects of a Trump victory in November. More than two-in-five (45%) who currently support the Conservatives say Trump winning would have a positive effect on global peace, while approaching two-in-five believe America’s unity (37%) and Canada’s economy (36%) would benefit from another Trump term.Canada would certainly be impacted by its southern neighbours’ immigration policy, which could potentially lead to more asylum seekers heading further north. Three-quarters (74%) of Canadians say they would prefer Canada “take the necessary measures” to prevent an influx of new refugees. One-quarter (26%) say instead Canada should welcome more migrants. Likely NDP voters are the only group of political supporters who prefer the latter at a majority level (53%)..Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is viewed as the preferred choice (32%) to Trudeau (20%) when it comes to negotiating against a new Trump administration during the 2026 renewal of USCMA, the free trade agreement that replaced NAFTA. However, as many Canadians choose neither (32%) as believe Poilievre offers the best choice (32%).Canadians are evenly split as to whether a potential Trump victory should accelerate Canada’s defence spending to the two per cent NATO target (50%) or not (50%). Current Conservative supporters are most likely (74%) to say Canada should “immediately and aggressively” increase defence spending if Trump is re-elected.Trump and the Republican party’s stance on the war in Ukraine also is a stark departure from the current administration’s policies. Trump has vowed to end the war quickly if he wins in November, which potentially would involve suspending military aid to Kyiv unless it began peace negotiations with Russia. This could also set the battlelines as they are, which would likely involve Ukraine surrendering territory Russia has occupied.If Trump were elected to a second term and he follows this path on Ukraine he has been signalling during the campaign, one-third (33%) of Canadians would want Canada to follow and urge Ukraine to negotiate for peace even if it meant surrendering territories. Two-thirds (67%) would prefer Canada continue to strongly support the Ukraine if the Americans stopped military aid, even if it meant Canada providing more financial support to help make up the gap.The Canadian political divide that has been evident on the Ukraine war in recent months is also on display here. Overwhelming majorities of likely Liberal, NDP and BQ voters prefer Canada to continue supporting and even boost aid to Ukraine in the wake of a Trump withdrawal. CPC supporters are more divided..Alberta and Saskatchewan diverge from other provinces by supporting the Keystone XL pipeline, an arrested project that Trump may find a way to resume..Among those who are not fully committed to their current choice, a Trump re-election most likely affirms it, though there are two-in-five (39%) “soft” committed NDP voters who say they would be more likely to vote for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party.