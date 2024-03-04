Poll shows vast majority of Canadians oppose carbon tax

A recent poll conducted by Leger and released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has revealed a significant majority of Canadians are against the upcoming federal carbon tax hike scheduled for April 1.According to the findings, 69% of Canadians surveyed expressed opposition to the impending carbon tax hike, while only 31% indicated support for it. The results cut across all provinces and demographics, indicating widespread discontent with the government's decision.Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director, highlighted the clarity of the poll results, emphasizing Canadians from diverse backgrounds and regions are united in their opposition to the carbon tax increase. Terrazzano called upon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to heed the voice of the public and halt the planned hike.The federal government's move involves raising the carbon tax to 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas. Despite the government's intentions, the survey indicates strong disapproval from Canadians.Notably, even after excluding Quebec and BC, where the federal carbon tax is not directly applied, the opposition to the tax hike remains high, with 72% of Canadians outside these provinces opposing the impending increase.The sentiment against the carbon tax hike transcends demographic boundaries, with a majority of Canadians across gender, age, province, income, and education level expressing opposition to the measure.Terrazzano questioned the rationale behind escalating the carbon tax to 37 cents per litre in the coming years, especially when the current 17-cent levy already faces significant public resistance. He advocated for the government to prioritize affordability for Canadians and reconsider its stance on the carbon tax.