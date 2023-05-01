Cabinet received a warning that Canadians were unhappy with the country's ineffective gun laws just seven weeks before they abandoned their gun grab plan to limit the use of hunting rifles.
According to the Privy Council's internal polls, Canadians were frustrated that gun crimes were not being properly addressed, while the cabinet continued to focus on passing pointless gun grab legislation.
“All participants felt gun control was an important issue and needed to be a priority for the Government of Canada,” said a pollsters’ report.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, participants in federal focus groups were divided on whether more legislation was needed, but agreed initiatives to date had not worked.
“Participants were informed as of May 1st, 2020, the Government of Canada had prohibited over 1,500 models of assault-style weapons including the AR-15,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
“Sharing their reactions, a number of participants questioned the effectiveness of this initiative given their impression that crimes involving firearms had largely continued unabated in the over two years since this announcement.”
The report is dated last December 9. Weeks later, on Feb. 3 cabinet abruptly abandoned plans to restrict hunting rifles under Bill C-21 An Act to Amend Certain Acts.
“Nobody is going after hunters,” Mark Holland, government house leader, told reporters at the time.
“Nobody wants to see hunting end in this country. Where that position, which is an immovable object, comes up against our concern about keeping our communities safe. [This] is the line we draw between those two worlds and that is not an easy line to draw. But we are committed to not affecting hunting.”
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre called it “a humiliating climb down” for cabinet but only a temporary reprieve for licensed rifle and shotgun owners.
“If God forbid he ever got a majority, Trudeau would ban hunting rifles and he would ban all civilian firearms ownership in Canada,” said Poilievre.
“That’s his agenda. He’s made it clear. We won’t let him do it.”
Canadians’ Views found focus group participants were skeptical that other federal initiatives, like a proposed buyback of prohibited firearms, would do any good.
Some respondents said “this action would be ineffective in addressing gun crime in that those seeking to obtain these weapons would still likely be able to do so via illegal channels,” wrote researchers.
Findings were based on focus groups commissioned under a $2.4 million contract with The Strategic Counsel.
“Discussing current regulations concerning firearms, a roughly similar number of participants felt gun laws in Canada should be stricter as those who felt they were more or less at the right level,” said the report.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
This is about removing your ability to speak, and the ability to defend yourself. This is about a government who wants to play god.
While we cannot trust our leadership and government to be for the people, there is one who never changes and died for you... personally for you. The hour is late and the Gospel of Salvation can still be yours, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, Romans 3:23-25 and Romans 5:11.
Have the peace that only can come from God above
If crime is to be stopped you have to stop the criminals. Even a child knows this.
The criminals PM LiB's and NDP's don't seem to understand the basics.
Start dealing very harshly with the criminals and they will think before they do. The harder the sentence the more they will think.
To rest of us arm up. Because we are forced to be the last defence
The gun grab laws the Liberals are trying to shove through have nothing to do with public safety, the Lib/NDP regime doesn’t care about public safety, if they did they would be laser focused on the gang violence, homelessness and mentally disturbed wandering out streets, shooting up cities, abusing average hard working citizens trying to get to work, and randomly attacking our moms, dads, wives, husbands and children. The Lib/NDP regime has done nothing about these issues, and instead went after the low hanging fruit, law abiding firearms owners. Crimes committed by legally owned firearms and the people who own them hardly move the scale of criminal activity, but yet years of “valuable” time has been wasted on laws that will have absolutely no affect in crime, most of the debate in parliament over the last 2 years has been about the confiscation of legally
Will not go down, and criminals will not stop their illegal activity. I will go as far as to say, the Lib/NDP regime want you to feel threatened, they want crime to run rampant in our streets because this way they can continue to ban legally owned firearms, continue to confiscate them, until they achieve their goal, a completely disarmed populace.
[thumbup][thumbup]100% the truth! Wake up, Canada! We have a Fascist régime in place in Canada. Banks, media, airlines and police are in lockstep with the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.
