Trudeau gun laws

Cabinet received a warning that Canadians were unhappy with the country's ineffective gun laws just seven weeks before they abandoned their gun grab plan to limit the use of hunting rifles.

Guns

Guns

According to the Privy Council's internal polls, Canadians were frustrated that gun crimes were not being properly addressed, while the cabinet continued to focus on passing pointless gun grab legislation.

Guns

 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

This is about removing your ability to speak, and the ability to defend yourself. This is about a government who wants to play god.

While we cannot trust our leadership and government to be for the people, there is one who never changes and died for you... personally for you. The hour is late and the Gospel of Salvation can still be yours, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, Romans 3:23-25 and Romans 5:11.

Have the peace that only can come from God above

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

If crime is to be stopped you have to stop the criminals. Even a child knows this.

The criminals PM LiB's and NDP's don't seem to understand the basics.

Start dealing very harshly with the criminals and they will think before they do. The harder the sentence the more they will think.

To rest of us arm up. Because we are forced to be the last defence

.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The gun grab laws the Liberals are trying to shove through have nothing to do with public safety, the Lib/NDP regime doesn’t care about public safety, if they did they would be laser focused on the gang violence, homelessness and mentally disturbed wandering out streets, shooting up cities, abusing average hard working citizens trying to get to work, and randomly attacking our moms, dads, wives, husbands and children. The Lib/NDP regime has done nothing about these issues, and instead went after the low hanging fruit, law abiding firearms owners. Crimes committed by legally owned firearms and the people who own them hardly move the scale of criminal activity, but yet years of “valuable” time has been wasted on laws that will have absolutely no affect in crime, most of the debate in parliament over the last 2 years has been about the confiscation of legally

Owned firearms, and all that time will be wasted, crime

Will not go down, and criminals will not stop their illegal activity. I will go as far as to say, the Lib/NDP regime want you to feel threatened, they want crime to run rampant in our streets because this way they can continue to ban legally owned firearms, continue to confiscate them, until they achieve their goal, a completely disarmed populace.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup][thumbup]100% the truth! Wake up, Canada! We have a Fascist régime in place in Canada. Banks, media, airlines and police are in lockstep with the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.