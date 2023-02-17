Balloon China
Courtesy of CBC News

Looks like the US Air Force might have used a US$400,000 missile to down a balloon worth $12.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) speaking to Aviation Week, says the circumstantial evidence is strong it was their balloon shot down by NORAD, a partnership between the US and Canada to monitor the skies that’s more famous for tracking Santa Claus.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

dave_656
dave_656

I love this... 'Bogey's air speed not sufficient for intercept.. suggest we get out and walk'

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.