Posties stamping their feet over potential service cuts

Postal service unions are urging MPs to be cautious about potential deep service cuts outlined in internal research conducted by the Department of Public Works, says Blacklock's Reporter. The department's commissioned surveys have explored the closure of post offices and the elimination of doorstep delivery, sparking concerns among postal workers.Jan Simpson, national president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, addressed the Commons government operations committee, emphasizing the importance of expanding services at Canada Post. “Postal workers love their jobs and they love the Canadian public,” she affirmed.Canada Post has experienced combined pre-tax losses totaling $2.2 billion since 2017, when the service last turned a profit. The upcoming financial statements, to be presented in Parliament in May, are expected to shed light on the severity of the financial challenges facing Canada Post.Simpson highlighted the significance of mail delivery as one of the few federal services that reaches households directly. “It is very important for us to maintain our last-mile delivery,” she said. “Many of the private courier companies use us to deliver the last mile in communities.”Internal polling conducted by the Department of Public Works in 2022 surveyed Canadians on potential service reductions. One survey, titled Canadian Businesses’ Views On Canada Post Services, revealed a majority of business mail users supported replacing Canada Post offices with franchises.Dwayne Jones, national president of the Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association, emphasized the indispensable role of post offices in rural areas. “The mail is highly important and Canada will always need a postal service,” testified Jones.Liberal MP Charles Sousa, parliamentary secretary for the Department of Public Works, acknowledged the financial pressures facing Canada Post. “You have got this tremendous amount of pressure on Canada Post to get through these financial concerns,” Sousa remarked.In response to Sousa's query about key priorities for ensuring Canada Post's financial stability, Jones emphasized the importance of considering each community individually. “I would highly recommend that they look at each community individually when they are looking at the overall approach,” he said.The post office's 2013 Action Plan proposed replacing doorstep mail delivery with community mailboxes as a cost-saving measure. However, the program was cancelled by a newly-appointed Liberal cabinet in 2015 after significant expenditure and conversion of only a fraction of the targeted addresses.