It didn’t take long for C-18 to shake up the Canadian media landscape after two of the country’s largest — and least profitable — newspaper publishers confirmed they are in talks to merge.
The companies took the unusual step of issuing a joint statement “in light of unusual trading activity” in their respective stocks, confirming they're in “non-binding discussions” to consider a potential combination.
The way it reads makes it sound like it’s already a done deal.
The merged entity, which is yet to be named, would be jointly owned and jointly controlled by Nordstar (which would have a 50% voting interest and 44% economic interest) and existing Postmedia shareholders (who would have a combined voting interest of 50% and a combined economic interest of 56%).
Jordan Bitove, publisher of the Toronto Star and owner of Nordstar, would be chairman of the merged entity and Andrew MacLeod, CEO of Postmedia, would be CEO.
The Toronto Star would maintain its editorial independence from the merged entity through the incorporation of a new company, Toronto Star Inc., which would manage editorial operations of the Toronto Star. Parent company Nordstar would retain a 65% interest in Toronto Star Inc., and Jordan Bitove would remain publisher of the Star.
It comes days after the Liberal government passed Bill C-18 to force tech giants Meta and Google to pay for content — something they’ve adamantly refused to do. The core rationale for a merger is a defensive strategy to create a new entity with reduced debt and national digital scale to compete with the global technology giants, the companies said.
“The proposed merged entity would provide the best opportunity to ensure strong news media coverage for Canadians from coast to coast,” said Andrew Macleod, PostMedia’s president and CEO.
“The viability of the newspaper industry in Canada is at an extreme risk, especially in the small towns and communities that are important to this nation. By pooling resources and working collaboratively, we can ensure more Canadians have access to trusted journalism and quality reporting,” added Star publisher Jordan Bitove. “This will strengthen our democracy and protect the fabric of our country.”
And subsidies. PostMedia received about $8-$10 million a year since 2019 from the Liberal’s $600 million bailout fund — not including pandemic wage subsidies — while the Star reaped about $6.8 million on payroll rebates amounting to $13,750 per employee in 2020, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
PostMedia publishes papers in all major cities across Canada including the National Post and dozens of smaller weeklies and owns the Flyer Force.
PostMedia’s shares were up 45% on Tuesday, gaining 60 cents to $1.91 on the TSX.
anyone remember when Studebaker merged with Packard? or Hudson and Nash merged? And even Oldsmobile disappeared after the "soft" bankruptcy of GM not all that long ago. You dont remember? Maybe because they were walking dead car companies that disappeared shortly afterward? (Notice how the Star is taking pains not to totally merge?? Which likely wont help them at the end of the day.)
They where one in the same anyways, so they are just ending the charade.
