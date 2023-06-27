Newspaper stack

Newspaper stack 

 Courtesy David Donnelly/CBC

It didn’t take long for C-18 to shake up the Canadian media landscape after two of the country’s largest — and least profitable — newspaper publishers confirmed they are in talks to merge.

The companies took the unusual step of issuing a joint statement “in light of unusual trading activity” in their respective stocks, confirming they're in “non-binding discussions” to consider a potential combination. 

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

anyone remember when Studebaker merged with Packard? or Hudson and Nash merged? And even Oldsmobile disappeared after the "soft" bankruptcy of GM not all that long ago. You dont remember? Maybe because they were walking dead car companies that disappeared shortly afterward? (Notice how the Star is taking pains not to totally merge?? Which likely wont help them at the end of the day.)

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They where one in the same anyways, so they are just ending the charade.

