Poutine

Poutine classique at La Banquise in Montreal

 Courtesy Yuri Long/Wikimedia Commons

Poutine would become Canada’s national food under a House of Commons petition sponsored by independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON), according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“Poutine can serve as a vehicle to bridge differences between us and unite Canadians in conversation over a dish we can generally agree is delicious,” said Toronto poutine enthusiasts in a petition. 

(13) comments

guest356
guest356

Pass!

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Nope nope nope. Tried few times and do not like. Just plain old salted fries for me.

Left Coast
Left Coast

I vote for a T-Bone Steak . . . with mushrooms & a baked potato of course.

Poutine is what Justin eats . . . while he sits like a fairy!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

A T Bone gets my vote as well left coast.

rianc
rianc

I agree, why should some dish from Eastern Canada, namely Quebec be Canada's signature dish.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If Justin Castro and this Liberal regime get their way, bugs and lab meat will be the official food for all Canadians.

retiredpop
retiredpop

I wager that a good Alberta beef burger is more popular and would be a better national dish. Who doesn't like a burger! Let's get a counter petition going.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The country is falling apart, inflation is killing many seniors and low income people, some will not be able to hear or eat this winter, and these idiots want us think about poutine? Poutine will unite us? Who the F voted for this imbecile? You know what will unite us? A PM who quits attacking western resources, a political party that looks out for all Canadians interests, a government that isn’t corrupt to the core, lower interest rates and a lower cost of living, people being able to afford homes, that’s what will unite us, until then they can shove their poutine up their wazzoo.

kmb
kmb

Poutine is a Quebec dish, not a Western Canada dish. It is also extremely high in calories and fat...it should not be promoted.

guest1342
guest1342

Who cares, I prefer fish and chips

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Hahahaha ........ hilarious! As Canada burns, our politicians fiddle. This is not going to "bridge differences between us and unite Canadians". For that, we need a much better and different prime minister.

guest1226
guest1226

I sincerely wish the eastern gov't would concentrate on important matters, the ones that we were hoping they would, and should handle. The gov't didn't listen to the Western brand of "do no Harm" when the kill shot was being forced on all. We have very little respect for the eastern Canada coercions, yet we love their cooks. Helena Guenther

grandview.67
grandview.67

Not interested. Don't like the stuff.

