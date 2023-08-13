Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Poutine would become Canada’s national food under a House of Commons petition sponsored by independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON),accordingtoBlacklock’s Reporter.
“Poutine can serve as a vehicle to bridge differences between us and unite Canadians in conversation over a dish we can generally agree is delicious,” said Toronto poutine enthusiasts in a petition.
These enthusiasts ask an Act of Parliament proclaim poutine as Canada’s signature dish. The petition is open for signatures until September 29.
They said poutine lovers can be found in all political parties and regions and among all religions and races.
“Maple syrup is not a dish,” they said.
“Poutine is a quintessential Canadian comfort food.”
Global Affairs Canada acknowledged poutine’s status by promoting it at a Taste of Kanada campaign for Germans at Oktoberfest in Munich in 2022.
Canada has no signature dish. Emblems designated by Acts of Parliament include the beaver as the national symbol in 1975, the maple as national tree in 1996 and the Canadian breed as national horse in 2002.
Canadian authorities have been searching for the all-Canadian meal since the 1946 Travel Bureau launched a campaign to develop a distinct cuisine.
Cabinet protested in 1959 when Bantam Books published theRound-The-World Cookbook, which stated Canadians are “exceedingly fond of potatoes and they eat enormous quantities of them.”
The Department of Industry launched a New Tourism Vision campaign in 2017 to make Canada a destination for international travellers seeking famous culinary experiences. No final conclusion was reached on an all-Canadian dish.
It said in a 2018 report Canada is “seen to be falling somewhat short in its perception of the ability to deliver a positive food experience.” While lacking in that area, it said Canada does offer many more important experiences valued by travellers, which are higher on this list of motivators.
“Canada is not perceived to offer a widely adventurous cuisine beyond unique meats,” it said.
“Canada is not known for a particular dish or cuisine.”
Global Affairs Canada attempted to spark a debate about how the cheese curds which top poutine should look in January.
“Some folks eat theirs the traditional way with curds and others use shredded cheese,” said Global Affairs Canada.
“Are you team cheese curd or team shredded?”
#Poutine is one dish that can bring all #Canadian cuisine fans together, but its toppings sure can spark a debate! Some folks eat theirs the traditional way with curds and others use shredded cheese. Are you team cheese curd or team shredded? Tell us below! ⬇️🧀🍟 pic.twitter.com/uzKbYpXOWM
(13) comments
Pass!
Nope nope nope. Tried few times and do not like. Just plain old salted fries for me.
I vote for a T-Bone Steak . . . with mushrooms & a baked potato of course.
Poutine is what Justin eats . . . while he sits like a fairy!
A T Bone gets my vote as well left coast.
I agree, why should some dish from Eastern Canada, namely Quebec be Canada's signature dish.
If Justin Castro and this Liberal regime get their way, bugs and lab meat will be the official food for all Canadians.
I wager that a good Alberta beef burger is more popular and would be a better national dish. Who doesn't like a burger! Let's get a counter petition going.
The country is falling apart, inflation is killing many seniors and low income people, some will not be able to hear or eat this winter, and these idiots want us think about poutine? Poutine will unite us? Who the F voted for this imbecile? You know what will unite us? A PM who quits attacking western resources, a political party that looks out for all Canadians interests, a government that isn’t corrupt to the core, lower interest rates and a lower cost of living, people being able to afford homes, that’s what will unite us, until then they can shove their poutine up their wazzoo.
Poutine is a Quebec dish, not a Western Canada dish. It is also extremely high in calories and fat...it should not be promoted.
Who cares, I prefer fish and chips
Hahahaha ........ hilarious! As Canada burns, our politicians fiddle. This is not going to "bridge differences between us and unite Canadians". For that, we need a much better and different prime minister.
I sincerely wish the eastern gov't would concentrate on important matters, the ones that we were hoping they would, and should handle. The gov't didn't listen to the Western brand of "do no Harm" when the kill shot was being forced on all. We have very little respect for the eastern Canada coercions, yet we love their cooks. Helena Guenther
Not interested. Don't like the stuff.
