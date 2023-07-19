Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Powerball jackpot has hit the $1 billion* mark for only the third time.
“This has turned into a historic jackpot run; this is only the third time in Powerball’s 31-year history that a jackpot has reached the billion-dollar threshold,” said Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, Drew Svitko, in a Tuesday press release.
“During this exciting time, we would like to remind our players to play responsibly.”
Powerball said the jackpot is estimated at $1 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday. It said it has an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.
This total ranks as the seventh largest United States jackpot and the third largest for Powerball — behind the world record $2 billion won in 2022 and the $1.6 billion in 2016.
Powerball acknowledged the jackpot rolled over Monday after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.
While the jackpot was not hit, lotteries are urging players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. This drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players receiving lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million.
Top-winning tickets in this drawing included five tickets which matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Three tickets which matched all five white balls increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.
There were 88 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 28 tickets earning $200,000. In the Double Play drawing, two tickets in Maryland and Tennessee won $500,000 prizes.
The Powerball jackpot was last won in a drawing in April, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win the grand prize worth $252.6 million.
Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday, Powerball said he or she will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million. These prize options are before taxes.
If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments which increase by 5% each year.
Tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds for the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Svitko said, "it only takes one ticket to win this massive jackpot or any of Powerball’s other cash prizes.”
If the jackpot is won, he said players should sign their tickets, put it in a safe place and reach out to their local lottery.
“Your lottery is always your best resource for information on how to claim a prize,” he said.
The winner of the $2 billion Powerball dropped some money on a new home in the Hollywood Hills, overlooking Los Angeles, in March.
California resident, Edwin Castro, spent $25.5 million to get the keys to his new 13,000-sq.-ft mansion in Hollywood Hills, where his new neighbours include public figures such as Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel.
The home sits on a ridge, built into the side of a cliff. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms.
(1) comment
We actually have a few tickets in this draw thanks to multi-national corporations that institute functional work teams in multiple countries.....
In the spirit of reciprocity, foreign team members also have a stake in our $70M jackpot.
Share and share alike.
