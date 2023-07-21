YMCA TO

YMCA TO

 Courtesy Twitter

The YMCA of Greater Toronto is warning women they may see male genitalia in the change room.

A sign posted outside of the female change room at the YMCA said "You belong here. Our washrooms and change rooms are inclusive."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(6) comments

free the west
free the west

I hate to break it to you ladies. You voted for it. You are seeing all of the progressive Left's utopia coming back at you like a freight train. Will you break free and realize you should maybe hang out on the other side of the tracks.

Taz
Taz

All REAL women should boycott the YMCA and all perverted facilities. Seriously!

YYC 007
YYC 007

Why stop with real women? How about a boycott by everyone.

guest356
guest356

Well the YMCA will be in for a rough ride financially as there are very few women, young and old who will subject themselves to sharing an open and public change room with male genitalia. Why didn't they ask the women members first, doing this is simply treating them without dignity or respect.

bwright
bwright

"Please remember everyone is entitled to respect, dignity and privacy."... Except for the real women who use the Women's Change Room!

Mila
Mila

Are women being erased in the name of respect, dignity and privacy for confused men? Where is the respect, dignity and privacy afforded to women?

