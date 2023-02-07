Trudeau

Canada's 13 premiers say they are 'disappointed' by the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) deal offered to them by the federal government, which they say was short of the $28 billion they sought.

The Liberal government announced it would offer just a $2 billion boost to the fund. 

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sorry, but Justin Trudeau nor Jagmeet Singh do not need to know even my health care number, nevermind ever doctor visit I have ever made. If Danielle Smith gives my health information to anyone without my consent she will have to talk to my lawyer. We need less government in our lives, not more.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So they want our health data in exchange for money. If UPC accepts this...they are in fact selling our personal information. We never agreed to this. Will they sell us out?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

They won't be there in sooner than later...promises that never materialize...NFW

