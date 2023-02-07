Canada's 13 premiers say they are 'disappointed' by the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) deal offered to them by the federal government, which they say was short of the $28 billion they sought.
The Liberal government announced it would offer just a $2 billion boost to the fund.
"It's significantly less than what we're looking for," said Manitoba Premier and head of the Council of the Federation Heather Stefanson. "Of course, it is more money than it was yesterday. But again, I think it was a little disappointing in terms of the new money that was there."
During a meeting with the premiers on healthcare spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) announced a 10-year deal for the federal government to spend $196.1 billion on healthcare over the next decade, which including $46.2 billion in new spending on top of funds already budgeted.
The federal government said the unconditional $2 billion boost to the CHT would address "immediate pressure on the health-care system, especially in pediatric hospitals, emergency rooms and surgical and diagnostic backlogs."
The deal also includes a 5% annual hike to the CHT over the next five years, with a mechanism in place to permanently increase funding in the years after. Government data indicated this would boost the CHT by 61% over the next decade, adding $17.3 billion in new money for the provinces and territories.
Following the meeting with Trudeau, Stefanson said the provinces and territories will need time to review the plan and come to a decision.
While the premiers had asked for the new CHT money to come with no strings attached, the federal government's deal comes with several. In order to access the CHT, provinces must commit to improving how the health data of Canadians is collected and shared. Among other things, this will be done to promote greater transparency on results and to help "manage public health emergencies."
The liberal government will also give the provinces and territories $25 billion over the next decade to help with "shared priorities," such as mental health, home and community care and long-term care. The federal government aims to sign bilateral deals with each province and territory to put forth money for health-related issues they are most concerned with.
Additionally, the federal government is committing an additional $2 billion over 10 years for an "indigenous-specific funding stream," $1.7 billion in new spending over the next five years to increase the wages of personal support workers, and $150 million over five years for the Territorial Health Investment Fund, to help the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon pay for added costs.
"This is a significant injection of money into the healthcare system when it's needed," Trudeau said when asked about the funding discrepancy between what the premiers wanted and what the federal government offered.
"But we know that it's not just about money needed to improve our healthcare systems. We need better outcomes. We need better support for frontline workers. We need better infrastructure, we need better data," Trudeau said.
"There is a need to really make sure that Canadians are feeling and seeing the improvements in our healthcare system."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
Sorry, but Justin Trudeau nor Jagmeet Singh do not need to know even my health care number, nevermind ever doctor visit I have ever made. If Danielle Smith gives my health information to anyone without my consent she will have to talk to my lawyer. We need less government in our lives, not more.
So they want our health data in exchange for money. If UPC accepts this...they are in fact selling our personal information. We never agreed to this. Will they sell us out?
They won't be there in sooner than later...promises that never materialize...NFW
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.