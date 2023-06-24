Statistics Canada changed its benchmark inflation calculator by including the price of charcoal barbecues and excluding DVD players.
The revisions to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) are a reflection of changing times, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“DVD players were removed from the 2023 basket as they have become less popular with consumers following the advent of streaming services and subsequently contributed to a smaller portion of overall expenditures,” StatsCan wrote in its Analysis of the 2023 Consumer Price Index Basket Update.
“Conversely, charcoal barbecues and snow removal equipment were added,” wrote analysts. The inflation tracker also added air fryers. Video cameras were removed from the basket of goods used to calculate inflation.
“Spending patterns change,” wrote StatsCan.
“New products and services are introduced to the market and existing ones may be modified or become obsolete. A fixed basket price index such as the Consumer Price Index can only reflect changes in consumer expenditures when the Index basket weights are updated.”
The CPI is formulated by considering the retail prices of various goods, from baby food to coffee, airfares, pet food, refrigerators, shoes, tenants’ insurance, wristwatches and many other items, across all 10 provinces.
These prices are adjusted monthly, considering the costs of a basket of hundreds of goods.
In 2021, StatsCan changed its list of items by adding gaming consoles, digital magazine subscriptions, postage, shipping fees, and restaurant delivery charges. Conversely, analysts removed soda crackers, pickled vegetables, tin foil, cookies, and “plastic supplies” from the list.
In the past, several changes have been made to the CPI, such as adding marijuana and smartphones in 2019 and removing video rental fees in 2015. Also, camera film rolls were removed from the list in 2013.
The 1967 CPI included new items like stereos and lounge drinks while removing outdated items like lard, coal, and knitting yarn. The 1957 version added “modern conveniences” like television sets and frozen foods but removed things like block ice and radio license fees that were no longer relevant.
“Statistics Canada continues to update and enhance the Consumer Price Index in order to ensure it remains the highest quality measure of price change,” said StatsCan.
The inflation tracker is “one of the most widely known, cited and used economic indicators in Canada,” said StatsCan.
Federal inflation reports can be traced back to the 1914 Cost of Living Index, which started tracking the prices of groceries, fuel, rents, lighting, and clothing during wartime. From 1914 to 1917, the cost of a loaf of bread in Canada increased from 7 to 10 cents. Additionally, rents rose from an average of $14 to $18 monthly. The First World War caused prices to increase by 38%.
