Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford will testify at the parliamentary committee investigation into foreign election interference about what the Liberal government knew, according to the prime minister’s office (PMO) statement.
Liberals spent 24 hours filibustering the House Affairs committee to prevent a vote on Telford’s testimony. However, no time was set for Telford’s appearance.
“While there are serious constraints on what can be said in public about sensitive intelligence matters, in an effort to make Parliament work Ms. Telford has agreed to appear at the Procedure and House Affairs committee as part of their study,” said the PMO in a statement.
The committee has been trying to get Telford to testify about the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
On Tuesday morning, Trudeau said the Conservative House motion about the election interference would not be a confidence matter, leaving the NDP free to vote on the matter without taking down the government.
“No, it's not going to be a confidence motion,” said Trudeau on Tuesday.
Government House Leader Mark Holland said the motion could be a matter of confidence that would trigger an election.
On Monday, Conservative MP Michael Cooper said in the House that Telford’s testimony was required to understand the 2019 and 2021 elections regarding the alleged Chinese Communist Party’s interference.
“[Telford] is a critical witness to get to the heart of this scandal. Namely, what does the prime minister know, when did he learn about it and what did he do, or fail to do, about Beijing's election interference?” said Cooper on Monday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put forward a motion to invite certain cabinet ministers and officials to testify, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Privy Council Clerk Janice Charette, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault, executives of the Trudeau Foundation, and John McCallum, former Canadian ambassador to China.
On Monday, House Leader MP Mark Holland said in the House that Poilievre was offered an intelligence briefing on the interference but declined.
However, Poilievre claims he was never offered a briefing.
A Globe and Mail report into foreign interference in Canadian elections alleged China helped the Liberals win a minority government and worked against Conservative candidates who disapprove of the Chinese Communist Party.
Global News reported that at least 11 federal election candidates and “numerous Beijing operatives” working as campaign staffers were given money in Toronto.
CSIS called the alleged Chinese government election interference the “greatest strategic threat to national security.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
If you have a strong constitution and a strong liver, you could make a drinking game out of her testimony. Every time you hear one of the phraes below, or something similar, take a drink!
"I don't recall."
"I don't remember."
I fail to recall."
"I draw a blank."
"I fail to remember."
"My memory is fuzzy about the details."
"I believe that is classified information, so I cannot comment on it."
"I failed to hear their words."
"My hard drive failed at a critical moment, so I have no details."
"I was asleep during the meeting."
"My dog ate my assignment, so I was absent from the meeting."
As the similar replies will likely be almost limitless, please be careful if participating in such a game. Death by alcohol poisoning is not fun!
It will be no different than the “testimony”given at the Rouleau commission . . .
Like all enablers of Justin she will lie and obfuscate instead of telling the truth; because truth and honesty in the Libranos gets you fired. Just ask Philpott, Caesar-Chavez and JWR, to name a few.
She will have plenty of time to get her ducks in row. Just another farce!!
When will the Chief of Staff for Trudeau quit - I mean he has gone through so many...
She will lie and get away with it! Blackface pedophile Trudeau will lie and get away with it! That’s what liberals do, they lie! Alberta separation is the only answer!
Will lying under oath gonna result in zero consequences again?
I seriously doubt this will produce any damning evidence.
If she gets caught lying (today, tomorrow or a few years from now), will she go to jail? Will she be stripped of her assets and sent to a facility like the Old Kingston Pen.....
