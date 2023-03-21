Justin Trudeau

 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford will testify at the parliamentary committee investigation into foreign election interference about what the Liberal government knew, according to the prime minister’s office (PMO) statement.

Liberals spent 24 hours filibustering the House Affairs committee to prevent a vote on Telford’s testimony. However, no time was set for Telford’s appearance.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

If you have a strong constitution and a strong liver, you could make a drinking game out of her testimony. Every time you hear one of the phraes below, or something similar, take a drink!

"I don't recall."

"I don't remember."

I fail to recall."

"I draw a blank."

"I fail to remember."

"My memory is fuzzy about the details."

"I believe that is classified information, so I cannot comment on it."

"I failed to hear their words."

"My hard drive failed at a critical moment, so I have no details."

"I was asleep during the meeting."

"My dog ate my assignment, so I was absent from the meeting."

As the similar replies will likely be almost limitless, please be careful if participating in such a game. Death by alcohol poisoning is not fun!

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

It will be no different than the “testimony”given at the Rouleau commission . . .

Report Add Reply
Bguilfoyle
Bguilfoyle

Like all enablers of Justin she will lie and obfuscate instead of telling the truth; because truth and honesty in the Libranos gets you fired. Just ask Philpott, Caesar-Chavez and JWR, to name a few.

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

She will have plenty of time to get her ducks in row. Just another farce!!

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

When will the Chief of Staff for Trudeau quit - I mean he has gone through so many...

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

She will lie and get away with it! Blackface pedophile Trudeau will lie and get away with it! That’s what liberals do, they lie! Alberta separation is the only answer!

Report Add Reply
DS
DS

Will lying under oath gonna result in zero consequences again?

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

I seriously doubt this will produce any damning evidence.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

If she gets caught lying (today, tomorrow or a few years from now), will she go to jail? Will she be stripped of her assets and sent to a facility like the Old Kingston Pen.....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.