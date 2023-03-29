Harrington Lake Prime Minister Residence Family Backyard
The prime minister’s 16-room lakeside residence costs taxpayers almost $20,000 per month, with vague budget expenses like “pest removal” and “snow and ice control.”

Cabinet in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons said upkeep of the official residence at Harrington Lake, QC, totalled $1,425,011 in the past six years.

