In his tell-all memoir, Spare, officially releasing on Jan. 10, Prince Harry isn’t sparing any details. And it’s already causing royal headaches.
The New York Post’s Page Six received an advance copy of the book and is spilling the beans on all things behind the scenes.
The book’s title relates to comments made by his father, King Charles III when he was born.
According to leaked excerpts in The Guardian, Charles said to then-wife Princess Diana, “wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare. My work is done.”
The Guardian says, “Harry’s resentment of being the ‘spare’ is the unifying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British army, his relationship with his parents and brother and his life with wife Meghan Markle through courtship, wedding and marriage.”
Harry grew up hearing his real father was Princess Diana’s former lover, Major James Hewitt, and apparently Charles enjoyed making hurtful comments about his parentage.
Harry writes: “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … ‘Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?’”
“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”
According to Harry, Charles never spoke to him directly about the Hewitt rumors.
Harry said tabloid readers loved the idea Charles wasn’t his dad.
“Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that a young prince’s life was laugh-able. Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” he writes in the book.
Princess Diana had a five-year affair with Hewitt after meeting him at a dinner party in 1986, after which followed a fling that made global headlines.
Hewitt was a controversial figure in the UK and was branded as ‘Britian’s Biggest Cad’ after attempting to sell love letters he exchanged with the late princess.
The book could easily have been called ‘Royal Bombshells’, as Harry details how his brother William, now Prince of Wales, hit him during a fight over Harry’s future wife, Meghan Markle and how they both urged their father to not marry Camilla.
Regarding the brotherly battle, Harry claims a “piping hot” William “attacked” him in his Kensington Palace kitchen after the latter allegedly called Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”
Harry called the insults a “parroting of the press narrative” in the UK about the American former actress, which allegedly escalated the siblings’ conversation to a shouting match that included an exchange of insults.
The attack came as Harry’s relationship with Meghan grew more intense, with him telling William he felt as though their late mother helped him “find” the Suits actress, which didn’t sit right with the Prince of Wales.
After making the bold claim, a “concerned” William “took a step back” and told his younger brother he was “taking things a bit too far” Harry writes, adding William insisted he was only trying to help.
Harry responded, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”
The remark further angered William. Harry writes he offered his brother a glass of water and said, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”
Revealing the fight in his book has driven a new wedge between them.
Sources inside Buckingham Palace (there are always palace insider sources) told Vanity Fair there is “a massive trust issue” between the siblings, as William is apparently worried that any communication he has with his brother, including private conversations, will be publicized.
“For now, he isn’t going to be commenting or reacting,” one insider told VF. “His plan is to ride this all out. At the end of the day, he will still be the Prince of Wales, and that’s what he is focused on.”
In addition, Vanity Fair reported the king is quite wary of what will be published in ‘Spare’ regarding his wife and Harry’s stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla.
“The King is less worried about the attacks on him, but he would be very upset if Harry takes a pop at Camilla,” an informant said. “And there is every chance Harry could do that.”
Innuendo, gossip, family feuds, this book, leaked in its entirety in stores in Spain, has it all, including its own trending hashtag on Twitter: #ShutUpHarry.
Not surprisingly, users took aim at Harry.
“So, your brother called your wife difficult? That’s an understatement.” “Yes, wish they would just shut up,” along with the hashtag #ShutUpMeghan.
“Let me get this straight. Harry is b*tching because he was born into a century's old royal family, had a screaming fight with his brother and the royal family isn’t coddling his narcissistic wife?” “#ShutUpHarry is a sad pathetic man child. The most tone-deaf person I have ever seen in my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.