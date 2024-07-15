PRIVACY BREACH: Immigration department employee snoops personal files

An unnamed Department of Immigration employee breached the Privacy Act snooping through unauthorized files, an in-house investigation has disclosed. The employee accessed restricted personal files multiple times in one of the largest electronic databases held by the Government of Canada, per Blacklock’s Reporter.“In June of 2023 the Office of Internal Disclosures launched an investigation to determine whether an employee committed wrongdoing in relation to his use of the Global Case Management System,” the department wrote in a notice Friday. “The investigation found the employee accessed the Management System on four occasions.”Electronic records proved the unidentified staffer browsed the database to track family members to “find information on a person against whom he pursued legal action.” It was a clear breach of privacy law and the department’s own Code Of Conduct, said the notice.“His behaviour contravened the value of integrity as well as the requirements around confidentiality,” wrote the department. “Corrective measures are being taken.” It did not indicate whether the man was fired.The Global Case Management System is second only to Canada Revenue Agency records on 30 million tax filers as the largest federal database. “The System stores the type of personal information required to process citizenship and immigration clients,” said the department.“The type of information collected includes but is not limited to client identification, family name and given names, gender, date of birth and country of birth, contact information and history, education and employment information.”The database would include entries on all immigrants, foreign students and temporary foreign workers. The Department of Immigration last year counted 471,550 immigrants let into Canada under federal quotas in addition to 766,520 migrant workers and 1,040,985 foreign students.The immigration department since 2013 has also compiled a database of millions of photographs and fingerprints of visa applicants, refugee claimants and others. Entries in the first seven years of the program totaled information on 1.2 million individuals.Auditors in a 2020 report found a similar US Department of Homeland Security database had photo and fingerprint data on more than 200 million people.“Biometrics are a tool,” Sukanya Pillay, then-general counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said in an earlier interview. “Like any tool they can be used for the potential that can serve the country, but there is also a potential for abuse.”