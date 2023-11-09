Pro-Hamas demonstrators shut down Toronto morning rush hour demanding ceasefire

A group of 200 pro-Hamas protestors gathered at Union Station in Toronto to block rush hour commuters Thursday morning. Commuters were reportedly still able to move around the crowd, which was still growing at the time of publication and many stopped to record the demonstration. Police and security were standing by.Occupying the Bay concourse area, the demonstrators said they want to “shut down Union Station during rush hour” in a push for a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war, according to the Toronto Star. On October 7, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel killing hundreds of people. Israel defended itself and there has been a gruesome war in the Middle East ever since. .On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nearly called for a ceasefire, but corrected himself before he could finish the word. “We need to see a cease…a humanitarian pause,” he said.Calling for a ceasefire would have been a significant move on the part of the prime minister, as it implies both sides, Israel and Hamas, would agree to come to the table for negotiations. Though some argue a ceasefire in the Middle East would lead to peace, critics point out the Islamic extremist doctrine calls for complete obliteration of the Jews, hence the now familiar chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”