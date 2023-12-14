Pro-Palestine protest organizers banned from Sask Legislature until summer 2024

Two protestors at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on November 20 will not be allowed into the legislative assembly until the summer of 2024.The protestors urged the Saskatchewan government to advocate for a permanent ceasefire in the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, which began with Hamas attacking Israeli civilians, killing more than 1,200 and injuring thousands more.Valerie Zink is one of the protest organizers and the second protestor's name has not yet been released, according to the Ministry of Justice.“It’s thanks to mobilizations like the one on November 20, across the country, that Canada’s finally supporting a ceasefire,” Zink told the media.“I have no regrets about disrupting MLAs for 20 minutes.”Dani Herman, director of the Legislative District Security Unit (LDSU), sent letters to the two protest organizers.Herman said he is “statutorily responsible for preserving and maintaining public peace within the Legislative District.”“Protests and demonstrations are prohibited within,” said Herman.Herman said that Zink and others were warned before the November 20 protest that disturbances or disruptions would not be permitted inside the legislative building.“Due to this behaviour and your unwillingness to follow the direction provided to you regarding protests and demonstrations, you are not to attend the legislative building again unless you have a pre-scheduled meeting within the building,” wrote Herman in the letter.“This notice applies to the legislative building, the steps leading up to the building and the lawn directly adjacent to the building and galleries.”The two protestors were warned about any recurring "disruptive behaviour" and that the police would be called if further disruptions occurred.Zink said that the government's response, which included Sask Party MLA Jeremy Harrison labelling the protest as a "riot" and making accusations of collaboration with the Sask NDP, has diverted attention away from the main reason for the protest, which was a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.“I feel this is all so minor in the face of news that I’m reading every day out of Gaza,” said Zink. “It feels like a distraction.”The sanctions will be in place from December 18, 2023, and remain in effect until June 17 2024.