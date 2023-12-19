Pro-Palestine railway blockades cost CN millions

Canadian National Railway has reported significant financial losses and claimed to have suffered "irreparable harm" due to anti-Israel protests disrupting its freight lines, according to court decisions in three different provinces.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the cabinet in 2020 invoked emergency powers against the Freedom Convoy, citing concerns about potential rail blockades.“I would have no difficulty in concluding that blockades of Canadian National Railway lines in New Brunswick would amount to irreparable harm to CN,” wrote Justice Robert Dysart of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench. “It would amount to an unlawful trespass on CN’s property.”Lawyers representing the railways in Saskatchewan, Ontario, and New Brunswick have filed for injunctions to remove "Shut Down for Palestine" protesters from the train tracks.Dysart said protesters did not “appear to have any centralized leadership,” but organized rail blockades through a Facebook page “Good Trouble Network YQR,” a US website ShutItDown4Palestine.Org and various community groups like the Winnipeg chapter of “Queers for Palestine.”“Individuals are calling upon others across Canada to join in their efforts and take actions including blockades of CN Railway lines in an effort to impact the economy and specifically companies which they associate with being economically tied to Israel,” wrote Dysart.CN's lawyers argued that the company incurred losses of approximately $55 million due to a protest in Winnipeg on November 20. This protest resulted in a three-day backlog of transcontinental freight traffic.A blockade in Regina on November 29 led to the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench issuing an injunction.On December 4, the Ontario Superior Court issued a similar injunction, noting that CN lines in the province carried $350 million worth of freight daily.“Blockades on rail lines cause significant economic damage to CN, its customers and others,” wrote Ontario Justice Gina Papageorgiou. “The resulting impact on CN operations causes irreparable harm.”Courts cited numerous threats including a Regina protester who posted a November 19 Instagram message stating “If you think this is the end, we are coming back bigger and stronger.”In 2022, the cabinet cited fears about potential rail blockades similar to those associated with the Freedom Convoy to justify employing emergency powers against political protesters.There were no reports of Freedom Convoy demonstrators blocking rail lines.“Threats were made to block railway lines which would result in significant disruptions,” said an April 23, 2022, briefing note by the department of justice. Railways “serve customers in almost every part of the Canadian economy,” it said.“The result of a railway blockade would be significant,” said the note. “Canada’s freight rail industry transports more than $310 billion worth of goods each year on a network that runs from coast to coast.”Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland cited economic harm as the rationale for invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protests against vaccine mandates.“It was clear there were damages every day,” Freeland testified at a June 14, 2022, hearing of a Special Joint committee on the Declaration of Emergency.“Do you have the figures when it comes to giving us data on the economic impact of the blockade?” asked Senator Claude Carignan (QC). “I have many figures in my head,” replied Freeland.“Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner, as a reliable investment destination, as a country with peace, order and good government, as a country with stable and effective political institutions – these are some of the most precious things we have.”“The economic impacts were absolutely clearly there,” testified Freeland. “The economic impact of actual trade which was blocked and the ongoing future economic impact, the harm done to our reputation.”“Can you quantify it?” asked New Democrat MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON). “I had many conversations with Canadian business leaders,” replied Freeland. She did not elaborate.