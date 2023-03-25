University of Calgary political science professor Barry Cooper says, barring any major mistakes, Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party is headed for victory at the polls this spring.
In an interview with the Western Standard, Cooper said Smith advocates the kind of conservatism that can still carry the electoral day in Alberta.
“It's the ideas that appeal to conservatives — conservative ideas, no surprise there. And she's certainly very good at articulating what they are, and how to differentiate between what she wants to do and what the NDP wants to do. And even the budget shows that, having a surplus,” Cooper said.
“I think she added some common sense on how to get elected as well.”
Cooper may be biased, given he advocated an Alberta Sovereignty Act. Smith embraced the idea to win the UPC leadership, then enacted it right after coming to office. Since then, she’s had a relatively error-free run, Cooper said.
“She has been listening to people whom she respects. I really hope she's learned something from her previous mistakes. I suppose we'll find out in due course, but since she hasn't made any really egregious, really bad remarks, she's probably on the right track,” Cooper said.
“All things considered, she's actually doing pretty well. And if she keeps doing what she's been doing, she should be OK.”
Cooper thought one issue that “might have some legs” against Smith was an arguably overaggressive policy on capping abandoned oil wells.
“I looked into it a little bit, and it very quickly becomes eye-glazing with the technicalities of it. There are several different types of abandoned wells, and some of them aren't really abandoned. So, I thought that might be something that would get her in trouble, but I don't think it will. Most people would find that so mind-numbing that they just wouldn't pay attention.”
Cooper also doubts NDP leader Rachel Notley is in a position to rally support from the conventional energy sector.
“She has really shown she shoots blanks on helping the oil industry. What I think what the Conservatives would say is she's part of a national party. No, there's no difference between the organization of the provincial and the federal NDP. It's one seamless web,” Cooper explained.
“Danielle would have a very big target with which to aim and say she [Notley] is part of the same party that wants to shut down the oil sands because they're supporting Trudeau and he said that's what he wants to do. So what do you say? She could make it pretty aggressive pretty quickly.”
With Edmonton firmly in the NDP grasp and rural Alberta leaning towards the UCP, Calgary will be the election battleground. So, what do Calgarians want and how might Smith win them over?
“Damned if I know. I think a lot of the let's say adverse remarks about her [Smith] have come from people who wouldn't vote for her anyway,” Cooper said.
“Albertans probably will support this kind of revitalized Conservative Party. Even the woke parts of this city are probably common-sensical enough not to take another flyer on the NDP.”
Asked if the NDP will hurl woke accusations at Smith, Cooper says it won’t work.
“There's a bit of a backlash against wokeness, not just in Calgary and Edmonton, but generally in the population. There's been so much pushback just in the last month or so from ordinary citizens they've just had enough of all this BS. And if the NDP wants to get woke, that's fine.
“Get woke, go broke, and lose the election. That's what I tell them. Keep it up!”
Trevor Harrison, a University of Lethbridge sociology professor, and Ricardo Acuna, executive director of Parkland Institute, co-edited a book called “Anger and Angst: Jason Kenney’s Legacy and Alberta’s Right” whose front cover includes separate pictures of Kenney and Smith. Cooper thinks it will be hard to attack Smith based on an association with Kenney.
“It was pretty clear Kenney did not support Danielle, so she can make that pretty clear also, quite quickly. Kenney, he made some mistakes and that's why he's not here anymore. End of story.”
