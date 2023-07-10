Empty office

A Commissioner has ruled that snooping by public employees is the most serious kind of privacy violation. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this warning was given in the case of an employee from the Town of Hafford, Saskatchewan, who was caught looking through property records.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

And what about out sourced data overseas or these Clouds? You can't trust anybody.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If they are doing this is small town sask just imagine the level privacy mining taking place at the federal level. We are being systematically imprisoned by our Government.

jokeco68
jokeco68

While this bit of criminal behaviour is pretty small potatoes, it clearly illustrates the inherent problems of human nature and greed. The temptation to exploit personal information for profit is immense and there needs to be real laws to prevent it

