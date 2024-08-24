News

Progressive and free market think tanks dispute impact of capital gains taxes

Capital tax changes by the Justin Trudeau Liberal government make the tax burden heavier
Capital tax changes by the Justin Trudeau Liberal government make the tax burden heavierCourtesy Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Montreal Economic Institute
capital gains tax
IRIS
Centre for Future Work

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news