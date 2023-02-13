Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party would form a majority government if an election took place now, according to projections by 338Canada. 

The projections said the Alberta UCP would win 49 seats, a decrease from 63 in 2019. They said the Alberta NDP would obtain 38 seats, an increase from 24 in 2019. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Projections smojections, you make them what you want them to be. The government better stick to their knitting, put forward and implement solid policies. Premier Smith from what I can tell is a 'social libertarian', everybody has their rights and those rights will be defended to the full extent of the law; they'll be good folks on both side that won't be happy, but they'll learn to live with it. I'm looking forward to the election, with strong debate of policies, even from the Alberta Independence Party led by Pastor Art

MTDEF
MTDEF

The important take away from that poll is 44% of Albertans are Stalinists.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Remember

From now until May all the globalist forces of WEF terrorism from Trudeau to Biden and of course our infinitely corrupted and Trudeau infected MSM will be working 24/7 to destroy and sabotage Danielle Smith in any way possible

The evil forces will also have an unlimited budget of dark money

May God help her and us

mdigs
mdigs

100%

retiredpop
retiredpop

You got that right!

