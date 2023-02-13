The Alberta United Conservative Party would form a majority government if an election took place now, according to projections by 338Canada.
The projections said the Alberta UCP would win 49 seats, a decrease from 63 in 2019. They said the Alberta NDP would obtain 38 seats, an increase from 24 in 2019.
No other parties would win a seat in the Alberta Legislature. The other parties the projections cited were the Alberta Party, the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta (WIPA), and the Alberta Greens.
The projections went on to say the Alberta UCP would win the popular vote at 47%. They said the Alberta NDP would come in second place at 44%.
The Alberta Party would take 4% of the vote, while WIPA would have 3%. The Greens would not register a measurable percentage.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has a safe hold on Brooks-Medicine Hat, beating out Alberta Party leader Barry Morishita and WIPA interim leader Jeevan Mangat Singh. NDP leader Rachel Notley would win her seat in Edmonton-Strathcona.
Green leader Jordan Wilkie would lose his race in Edmonton-Rutherford.
These projections come after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with all 13 premiers on Tuesday to determine how much money the Canadian government will give to the provinces for healthcare.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
Projections smojections, you make them what you want them to be. The government better stick to their knitting, put forward and implement solid policies. Premier Smith from what I can tell is a 'social libertarian', everybody has their rights and those rights will be defended to the full extent of the law; they'll be good folks on both side that won't be happy, but they'll learn to live with it. I'm looking forward to the election, with strong debate of policies, even from the Alberta Independence Party led by Pastor Art
The important take away from that poll is 44% of Albertans are Stalinists.
Remember
From now until May all the globalist forces of WEF terrorism from Trudeau to Biden and of course our infinitely corrupted and Trudeau infected MSM will be working 24/7 to destroy and sabotage Danielle Smith in any way possible
The evil forces will also have an unlimited budget of dark money
May God help her and us
100%
You got that right!
