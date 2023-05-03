Danielle Smith

The Alberta United Conservative Party has committed to the 'No Tax Hike Guarantee,' saying there will be no increase in personal or business taxes if re-elected. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party would form a majority government with fewer seats than it had in 2019 if an election were held today, according to projections from 338Canada

The Alberta UCP would win 48 seats, a decrease from 63 in 2019, according to the Tuesday projections. The Alberta NDP would obtain 39 seats, an increase from 24 in 2019.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

Elections are rigged in Canada as well by the parasites that need to be extinguished for treason!

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Unfortunately, there is no choice in my district. There is the communist, er, 'dipper candidate, whom I will certainly NOT vote for. On the other hand, is one of 'Justin' Kenney’s 'statist', globalist, would be liberals, one who obviously, had a LARGE part in the illegal arrests of Pastors in this Province. There is NO good choice available in my district.

Either a 'write-in' vote or a spoiled ballot. Scr3w 'em both!

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

I pray that we will retain this UCP Government. The descent of the political left into debased thinking is breathtaking.

Please exercise your right to vote.

The soul of this province is at stake.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.